Some electronic messages to Cleveland Clinic providers could cost as much as $50, the hospital system announced Nov. 14.
Originally, most of those messages sent through MyChart were free and responded to within three business days. But starting Nov. 17, MyChart responses that require a provider’s clinical “time and expertise” to answer may be billed to the patient’s insurance, according to the Cleveland Clinic MyChart messaging information page on its website.
Cleveland Clinic cites the number of messages that health care providers have received in recent years, especially those that require the provider to consult medical records to provide health advice, as the reason for the change in pricing. Since 2019, the number of messages that providers have answered have doubled, the website said.
“There may be a co-pay based on your insurance company’s guidelines,” the page reads. “This will allow us to continue to provide the high level of care you have come to expect from the Cleveland Clinic.”
The messages that could be billed include changes to medications, new symptoms, changes to a long-term condition, check-ups on long-term condition care and requests to complete medical forms. For those with private insurance, most insurance providers will cover the messages at little to no cost, but if there is a deductible or it is a covered benefit in the patient’s plan, costs for messages could range $33 to $50, according to the website. Patients will be alerted of the possibility of charges before they send a MyChart message, with the option to continue the message or request an appointment instead.
For those with Medicare, most people shouldn’t see out-of-pocket charges, but others might see a fee of $3 to $8. Medicare patients with secondary insurance won’t owe anything.
Some messages will remain free, including scheduling an appointment, getting a prescription refill, asking a question that leads to an appointment, asking a question about something a patient has seen a provider for within the last seven days, checking in as part of follow-up care after a procedure and giving a quick update to one’s provider.
Cleveland Clinic suggests patients reach out to their insurance provider to learn the specific out-of-pocket costs for their plan. If their plan is out of network with Cleveland Clinic, more information about billing can be found at cle.clinic/3EwpOyk.