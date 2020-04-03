Two top administrators at Cleveland’s private hospital systems spoke of readying their hospitals for the surge expected in the COVID-19 pandemic at an April 3 press conference held by Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson.
Both Dr. Robert Wyllie, chief of medical operations at Cleveland Clinic, and Dr. William W. Brien, chief quality and medical officer at University Hospitals, said they are preparing to expand their capacity.
“At the Cleveland Clinic we are increasing our number of beds from about 3,000 to 8,000. That will include about 5,000 regular nursing … beds, (and) moving up from 500 intensive care beds up to 2,500 intensive care beds,” Wyllie said. “We’ve also expanded the number of ventilators we have in order to try to meet this surge.”
Wyllie said social distancing has had an impact on patient load at Cleveland Clinic.
“With our 11 hospitals in Northeast Ohio, we have been stable in the number of COVID patients for about the last six days,” Wyllie said. “That’s very important because we aren’t seeing the dramatic increase. So with the mayor and the governor pursuing social distance and asking us all to keep social distance, closing the schools, what that means is we’re starting to see a bend in the curve for the number of patients who are becoming infected. What that’ll do is it will lengthen out the disease process, but there will also be fewer people infected and there’ll be fewer at the height of the infection.”
Brien offered similar information.
“We’re planning for up to a 300% increase in our capacity at University Hospitals, which would take us up to 6,000 total beds in our system,” he said. “Again, 300 percent increase in our ICU beds as well.”
Brien said there has been an outpouring of volunteer support to UH.
“We’ve been working very hard to do tabletop exercises at each of the hospitals and as a system,” he said. “I think that that’s very important for all of us as we prepare for what the surge might look like because we actually don’t know which areas of the region are going to get hit first or hit hardest, so we really need to be able to be adaptable.
“We have the ability, working with our EMS teams in place, to actually move patients or move equipment based on the need as well … if this and when this surge occurs.“
Currently, UH is keeping all of its COVID-19 patients in a single intensive care unit, he said, and “on one unit. But we have plans to expand that as needed if and when that need arises.”
He said UH has inventoried its equipment, including personal protective equipment and pharmaceutical drugs.
“Our concerns are ventilators and personal protective equipment and test kits right now,” he said. “And those are the things that we’re challenged by.”
He said UH has ventilators on order from across the country. In addition, he said Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland has offered dormitories for the use of hospital workers in the event that the hospital system moves to “a shift mode where our staff can’t leave and go home, so our staff can actually stay, find a place to sleep and then come back to work on campus.”