The launch of United CleanPlus in partnership with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic is geared toward putting health and safety at the forefront of United Airlines’ customer experience.
Cleveland Clinic chief clinical transformation officer Dr. James Merlino said Cleveland Clinic has had a long-term relationship with United, dating back to the airline’s local hub, which closed in 2014.
“It’s just kind of maintained itself,” Merlino told the CJN of the relationship. “We sent a team of nurses and physicians to New York to help out with the COVID response and United actually flew them there, complimentary for us, which was obviously a terrific effort.”
Merlino said Cleveland Clinic is committed to doing everything it can “to help get society turned back on” during these uncertain times, and when United asked for its help, it was a no-brainer for the medical center to say yes.
“It’s kind of a collective approach to wanting to get people to feel safe again and bringing the expertise that the Cleveland Clinic has around managing COVID, infectious diseases, etc., to the work that United was doing with Clorox to bring technology and disinfection and procedures,” Merlino said of United CleanPlus.
Cleveland Clinic informed and guided the airline’s new cleaning, safety and social distancing protocols, including touchless kiosks in select locations for baggage check-in, sneeze guards, mandatory face coverings for crew and customers, and giving customers options when flights are more full.
Cleveland Clinic will continue advising on new technologies, training development and quality assurance programming.
Merlino described United CleanPlus as a great opportunity to share information and help people feel safe enough to fly again.
“It’s not just what organizations, or companies or hospitals are going to do to protect people, but it’s also what we need people to do to protect themselves and to protect us,” Merlino said. “We have to work towards making sure that we all are mindful of what our responsibilities are. When organizations like hospitals or the airlines ask you to wear a mask, please wear a mask. When we ask you to sanitize your hands, please sanitize your hands. If you’re sick, don’t fly, don’t come to hospitals.”