Three Cleveland college presidents will be tapped for a panel discussion, “Civility and Discourse on College Campuses: A Candid Conversation,” Feb. 26 at Corporate College East in Warrensville Heights.
The panel discussion will headline the 73rd annual meeting of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s community relations committee and Sidney Z. Vincent Memorial Lecture.
Panelists include: Alex Johnson, president of Cuyahoga Community College; Harlan Sands, president of Cleveland State University; and Barbara R. Snyder, president of Case Western Reserve University. J. David Heller, board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, will serve as moderator. After nearly 13 years, Snyder plans to leave CWRU in fall 2020 to head the Association of American Universities.
“These are really charged times,” said Gregg Levine, community relations committee chair. “And political polarization is of great concern. And it’s only amplified because this is an election year. So how are we respectful? And how do we have a civil discourse with one another in which we’re learning from each other?”
With college campuses serving as crucibles for divergent ideas and conversations, Levine said he is hoping to be able to capture lessons from Johnson, Sands and Snyder about keeping discourse civil – lessons that can apply in a variety of settings – among Jews, between Jews and non-Jews, and within a person’s own family.
In planning this event, Levine said he was reflecting about his experience at Oberlin College, where he served as interim executive director of Hillel in 2015 and 2016.
Beyond the usual sources of conflict that arise in campus Jewish life, the Oberlin campus at that time was in upheaval regarding the case of Joy Karega-Mason, a former assistant professor, whose anti-Semitic posts led to her suspension and eventual dismissal from the college.
“At Oberlin, we had very, very diverse opinions,” Levine recalled. “We also had challenges with one another listening to each other. And what we found was, if we build relationships ahead of time with different organizations on campus with different viewpoints, when there is a conflict and there is a challenge, we’ve earned respect with one another so that we’re then able to address issues of potential crisis, or issues of challenge on campuses. And it’s the same thing in the Jewish community.”
While the stated topic of the discussion isn’t specifically anti-Semitism, Levine said he’s confident that addressing both anti-Semitism on campuses as well as confronting the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement will be discussed.
Levine said the three presidents chosen have traveled to Israel with the Federation and connected with Heller in Israel.
He also said Hillel leaders and Jewish faculty from Northeastern Ohio colleges and universities are invited to attend a dinner prior to the panel discussion. In addition, at the event, in accordance with its bridge-building mission and focus on tikkun olam, the Federation will collect new and gently used winter coats, hats and gloves for families from Puerto Rico who are relocating following the devastating earthquake.
Levine was in Washington, D.C., this week for the Jewish Council for Public Affairs annual meeting.
He said he brought flyers with him about the upcoming event in Cleveland and that people from around the country have been interested.
“In fact,” he said, “A lot of folks from around the country are very interested in this program because they’re looking at this as a model that they could do in their communities as well.”
Event chairs are Adam Rosen and Cindy Demsey.