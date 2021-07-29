A group of Cleveland and Columbus-based cultural institutions will be distributing 1,400 science learning kits and meals in partnership with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank from 1 to 4 p.m. today at the City of Cleveland Municipal Parking Lot, 1505 South Marginal Road.
The distribution is one of a series of events by the Ohio Distance Learning Initiative throughout Ohio. The initiative is led by the Center of Science and Industry in Columbus and has a goal of delivering 50,000 free hands-on science kits called Learning Lunchboxes. Other partners during today’s distribution are the Great Lakes Science Center, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland Public Library and Cleveland Metroparks.
According to a news release, these kits “provide five activities aligned with Ohio’s learning standards and promote science, technology, engineering, arts, math (STEAM), culture, history, and more.”
To receive food and science kits, preregister at bit.ly/2TLQSVM. Registrants will receive a code and will need to bring that code to display in their car window as part of the drive through check-in and distribution process. Walk-ups are not accepted. For additional assistance, call the Food Bank Help Center at 216-738-2067.
To date, COSI has distributed thousands of kits in Newark, Cincinnati, Portsmouth and Toledo as part of the initiative. The next distribution will take place Aug. 27 in Marion, which is outside of Columbus.
For more information about future events, visit bit.ly/2V0HDl6.