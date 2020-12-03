The Mendy and Ita Klein Cleveland Community Mikvah opened its doors for use Nov. 29.
The mikvah at 2588 S. Green Road in University Heights includes two mikvaos or immersion pools and 14 preparation rooms, radiant floor heating, a bridal suite and accommodations for women who are handicapped.
The 6,100-square-foot mikvah, which was finished in the summer and began collecting rainwater July 2, is designed for women by women.
The mikvah cost $4 million to build and took two years to finish and has been planned since May 2015.
Designed by architects Erica Drogan Hillow and project designer Sarah Schwarz at Cleveland-based Vocon, the mikvah will be exclusively for women. The lead contractor was Millstone Management Group in Chester Township.
Adina Blaustein and Yoetzet Halacha at Green Road Synagogue, wrote members of the Beachwood congregation in a Dec. 1 email about the opening.
“Every aspect of the facility is designed to create an experience that is completely accessible, comfortable, hygienic, and private while at the same time adhering to the highest standards of halacha,” Blaustein wrote. “I recently toured the mikvah and was in awe at the level of sensitivity that guides each aspect of the building.”
The Cleveland Community Mikvah website lists protocols for COVID-19.
They include requesting that women take their temperatures prior to going to the mikvah. Those entering the building are required to wear masks except when in the water.
“No baths or showers will be taken at the mikvah,” the protocols read. “The mikvah will not provide supplies, other than towels and disposable slippers.”
Open by appointment only, the mikvah will not be used for conversions. To schedule appointments, visit ccmikvah.org, email info@ccmikvah.org or call Adeena Davidovich, mikvah manager, at 216-848-0506.