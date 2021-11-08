The Cleveland Community Mikvah will host its first event Nov. 14, “An Evening of Health and Wellness for Women with Rorie Weisberg,” founder of Full N Free.
Rabbi Naphtali Burnstein, senior rabbi of Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood, will be the guest speaker.
Weisberg is “a certified health coach, recipe developer and health ambassador,” according to Hilary Gecovich, who serves on the Cleveland Community Mikvah women’s executive board. “Rorie will be doing a demo that includes her salad dressings, electrolyte drink, preparing healthy salads for the week and self-care.”
Proceeds from the event will go toward the operating budget of the Cleveland Community Mikvah, which opened Nov. 29, 2020.
The 6,100-square-foot mikvah at 2588 S. Green Road has 14 preparation rooms, including a handicap accessible room and a suite for a bride and her mother. It cost $4 million to build and took two years to finish.
The Mendy & Ita Klein Cleveland Community Mikvah honors the late Mendy Klein, who spearheaded the effort to build the new mikvah. His children and their spouses provided the approximately $1 million naming gift.
About 250 women per month use the mikvah, Gecovich said.
“Too many brides to count have used the bridal preparation room,” Gecovich wrote the CJN in a Nov. 4 email. “The brides enjoy the luxurious bridal suite with a separate waiting area designed for her mom.”
She said response has been “ecstatic” to the mikvah, which was designed to resemble a spa.
The mikvah has a manager and a staff of 25 attendants and receptionists.