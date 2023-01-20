Cleveland couple seek kidney donation for son

Clevelanders Beth and Josh Kuritzky have taken to the community and internet in an effort to find a live kidney donation for their son, Havi, 8.
According to a website the couple built to find a donor, havi.kuritzky.us, Havi is living with hydrocephalus, calling him a “hydro-warrior.” Recently, the couple learned their son also has severe kidney disease, with treatment options limited to dialysis treatments or a kidney transplant. They have another son, Isaac, 5.
The website also lists basic information about kidney donation, noting humans only need one kidney to live a healthy and long life; that most donor surgery is done through tiny incisions and recovery is “fairly quick”; that the cost of evaluation and surgery is covered by insurance; and that a separate team of healthcare professionals will evaluate potential donors as a living donor and that their job is “to help you understand the risks and benefits and look out for your best interests.”
For more information, visit uh.donorscreen.org and enter the name “Havi Kuritzky” as the intended recipient.