The city of Cleveland on May 31 extended the curfew for the downtown and central business areas until 8 p.m. June 2, and it will also include the West 25th Market District of Ohio City.
A parking ban is also in effect for downtown and the area of West 28th Street from Lorain Avenue to the Superior Avenue viaduct. All freeway entrances have been closed in the area.
Later in the night, Mayor Frank G. Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams were among those addressing the media by live stream about the curfew and the May 30 protest in downtown Cleveland in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died May 25 when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s throat for nearly nine minutes.
“If you are in the curfew zone, it is a curfew,” Jackson said. “We will not allow vehicle or pedestrian traffic. Those who live downtown and work outside of downtown, with proper ID, they can go to where they live.
“Our concern is about safety of people. These are strategic actions. These are actions we will continue to take.”
Those in violation of the curfew are subject to arrest. However, Jackson reversed an earlier decision and said news media will be permitted to report from those locations during the curfew.
Police made 65 arrests of adults arrested one juvenile, and Williams said many of those arrested were from outside of the area.
“What I can tell you, there were arrests yesterday that were not from the state of Ohio,” Williams said. “We are still investigating that with our partners. ... There were a ton of people inside this city that were not from the city or the state.”
Jackson said more than 2,000 people were at The Free Stamp at Willard Park at East 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue, where the protest began, and they were peaceful. Then some people headed toward The Justice Center on Ontario Street.
“This group of people was distinctly different than the other,” Jackson said. “Not only in terms of numbers, but in terms of coordination.”
He said The Justice Center appeared to be a target.
“This is a case of civil unrest and disruption to property,” he said.
Jackson was asked if these actions were planned.
“There were other people who were intent on causing disruption, intent on causing destruction, people who were intent on burning police cars, breaking out windows. ... Yes, it was pre-planned by those who came for that purpose, and yes it was pre-planned by those who got swept up in that.
“When you pre-plan something, it is organized. It’s not a spontaneous thing.”
Jackson defended the Cleveland Police Department, which showed restraint.
“Did the police do anything to cause that situation,” he asked. “In my opinion, the police were restrained.
“You have somebody throwing urine at you. Spit at you. Hit you with a brick or a bottle, and then you don‘t respond to them in a violent way. ... Our men and women did not do that. They conducted themselves professionally, and in a way we would like them to conduct themselves. They showed great restraint and the way we want then to conduct themselves.
“Was it pre-planned? Yes. Organized? Yes. Outside the state? Yes."
Jackson said the curfew should send a message to outsiders.
“You can’t come here to do that,” he said. “We locked it down here and we’re locking down neighborhoods.”