Following a wave of violence, rioting, vandalism and looting that took place in downtown Cleveland on May 30, certain areas of the city have been under curfew in an effort to restore order to the city.
The curfew for the Downtown District and West 25th Market Street District of Ohio City has been extended and will continue until 6 a.m. June 3, according to a public safety alert.
From June 3 to June 5, restricted areas will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and restricted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The Ohio National Guard has been in the city as well.
The curfew was initially set after violence broke out May 30 after a peaceful protest in downtown Cleveland over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The protest drew thousands in support of Floyd, who died when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s throat for nearly nine minutes on May 25. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.