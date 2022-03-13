Cleveland doctor recalls start of COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Sean Roth can still remember his first COVID-19 patient at Cleveland Clinic.
“It was like a ‘M*A*S*H’ type atmosphere,” he recalled.
“You were putting out fires to save lives and everyone on your team would quickly jump to it. He was an older gentleman who wasn’t from Cleveland and instead from Michigan. He was my first confirmed and came in extremely ill. You didn’t know what you were dealing with, but you just knew they were an extremely ill person. We didn’t understand the characteristics of the virus.”
Roth, who lives in Mayfield and grew up at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, is the director of education at the Emergency Services Institute. He also is a clinical professor at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine. He’s been on clinic staff since 2008, he said. Throughout that time, he told the Cleveland Jewish News, there “aren’t any words to describe” what being a front-line worker was like in the early stages of the pandemic.
“At the beginning, there was so much uncertainty that you resorted to what you learned throughout your residency and practice,” he said. “This is what you signed up to do – to help people and literally be on the front lines. You run into a room and don’t worry about what could happen to you and fix the patient. There is so much going on that you couldn’t take a step back and think about it.”
Roth described working in the early weeks of the pandemic as “instinctual.” When you encounter an unfamiliar situation, you do your best to instinctively categorize it as best as you possibly can, he said.
“It didn’t matter what the ailment was, you just tried to do the right thing for the patient and attempt to save their life,” he said. “As things moved forward and you saw it evolve into a pandemic, we went, ‘OK, this is something we have never seen before.’”
As quickly as the first patients arrived at Cleveland Clinic, Roth said it suddenly just wasn’t one or two or 10 patients following the illness pathway – it was hundreds.
“You then realize something is really going on here,” he said. “You’re seeing this wave coming at you and it’s not just some small capped wave at 2 feet coming across Lake Erie. You’re instead looking onto the horizon and see this humongous wave approaching.”
Roth said his team was faced with two important questions – determining manpower and resources, but also how you’re going to keep yourself safe. To date, Roth said he’s contracted COVID-19 twice but has recovered.
The hardest part was seeing how many sick patients came through the emergency room, Roth said.
“But, the most rewarding part was being able to help them,” he said. “At the very beginning seeing patients pass away where the disease started to ravage the unwell, it was daunting. Most of us love what we do. I’ve been doing it now for almost 17 years. But this was tough. Having to tell people continuously that their loved ones were extremely ill and then going home every single day knowing I’d go back to work to the same situation tomorrow, it was difficult.”
But Roth has never considered not being a doctor, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“It’s as cliche as it gets,” Roth said. “Learning about the disease process and being able to take that understanding and turn it into better patient care is extremely rewarding. A lot of times you never see the other end of a patient who is very ill. We save and stabilize them, and check them into the hospital. But, we were the difference between life or death at that time. What makes you go on is the miraculous human nature to band together and save lives.”