Fifteen Cleveland educators will enter a training program to combat the problem of the recent shootings in the city which resulted in more than 100 deaths in the first six months of 2023.
The educations will partner with the Peace Literacy Institute – an educational nonprofit with longstanding relationships with Cleveland area schools – for the training program that is designed to help educators confront the root causes of aggression, trauma, rage and mistrust, according to a news release.
“If all goes well, the hope is to have a much bigger cohort next year and to really kind of make the case that both to educators that this should be a part of the curriculum, and to funders that this is worthwhile to fund,” Alan Rosskamm, founding CEO of Breakthrough Public Schools, told Cleveland Jewish News.
Rosskamm, who retired from Breakthrough Public Schools in 2021, is on the advisory committee that guides the program along with his wife, Barbara, who is a social worker, and Jacqui Miller. Rosskamm was also the president and CEO of Jo-Ann Stores from 1985 to 2006, where he also served on its board of directors until the company went private in 2011.
The goal of Peace Literacy is to train people to wage peace with as much rigor and discipline as the military brings to waging war, Paul K. Chappell, founder and executive director of the Peace Literacy Institute, said in the release.
The idea of peace as a life-saving literacy, a set of practical skills that require intensive training is the idea of Chappell, a multi-racial graduate of the U.S. Military Academy in West Point,N.Y., and Iraq War veteran who went on to train in nonviolence.
“We need to teach peace literacy, the way we teach English or math,” Rosskamm said. “And (Chappell) is a former military person, there’s tremendous training as to how to make war and he believes we need training on how to make peace and live peaceful, collaborative, trusting lives.”
The institute is a team of educators working in prekindergarten to 12th grade and higher education, designing curriculum to increase global literacy in peace, the release stated.
The Cleveland program will begin with a Summer Teaching Institute on the theme of aggression from its causes, anatomy and alternatives, the release stated. The program will also continue with training in a new curriculum that helps students navigate the human condition, with follow-up, data collection and support throughout the year.
This includes educators from Davis Aerospace and Maritime High School, Stonebrook-White Montessori Campus, Shaker Heights High School, Tremont Montessori and Hawken School.
A second curricular intervention Preparing for the Oncoming Tech Tsunami is planned for 2024.