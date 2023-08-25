The Cleveland-area eruv line is down and will not be usable or fixed in time for Shabbat on Aug. 25, due to the severe storm last night and early this morning.
Rabbi Binyamin Blau of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood told the Cleveland Jewish News it is the community’s responsibility to check the eruv, a symbolic boundary designator that permits traditionally observant Jews to carry things on Shabbat, and call the hotline to check if it is up or down. After the severe storm the night of Aug. 24 and into the early morning of Aug. 25, he received a call from the Cleveland Eruv Society coordinator informing him that it was down.
A recording on the Cleveland Eruv Society’s phone line confirmed the eruv line was “impossible” to repair in time for this Shabbat as of 3:09 p.m.
Blau said he does not know where exactly the eruv is down, but that it affects the entire area served by the eruv and is likely down due to the storm.
Cleveland’s eruv includes Cleveland Heights, University Heights, South Euclid, Beachwood and Shaker Heights. It is one of the largest in the country, the CJN previously reported.
While the Torah prohibits carrying anything between a public domain and a private domain on Shabbat, the eruv encloses a safe zone in which Jews are permitted to carry items or push strollers to and from synagogue and each other’s homes. The eruv’s strings or cables are hung on telephone and utility poles to simulate a lintel draped atop tall door posts, which is how the Torah indicates the boundaries of a private domain should be demarcated, the CJN previously reported.
“They’re going to try to fix it as soon as they can,” Blau said. “They’re not going to let it go. The key would be getting it done by Friday night, which obviously is not going to happen. I would be surprised if it’s not fixed by next Friday night, because they’re really very diligent about it.”
The CJN previously reported on a close-call when the eruv line was down but fixed in time for Shabbat in March 2018. It was reported then that the last time the eruv was down close to Shabbat was in 2001, and the last time it was non-operational for Shabbat was likely about 35 years ago.
Cleveland Eruv Society recommends residents call the eruv’s hotline at 216-586-9222 every Friday to ensure that it is in place before Shabbat.
This is a developing story.