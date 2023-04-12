The Cleveland Foundation recently announced the winners of its 88th annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards.
The 2023 recipients of the only national juried prize for literature that confronts racism and explores diversity are:
• Geraldine Brooks, “Horse,” Fiction (Viking)
• Lan Samantha Chang, “The Family Chao,” Fiction (W.W. Norton)
• Matthew F. Delmont, “Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad,” Nonfiction (Viking)
• Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Lifetime Achievement
• Saeed Jones, “Alive at the End of the World,” Poetry (Coffee House Press)
“These remarkable books deliver groundbreaking insights on race and diversity,” Henry Louis Gates Jr., who chairs the jury, said in a news release.
Karen R. Long, manager of the book awards at the Cleveland Foundation, said in the release the prescience of philanthropist Edith Anisfield Wolf in founding the prize in 1935 that “her notion that literature can ignite justice is valid nearly 90 years later, and we are honored to add the 2023 winners to the canon. We are proud the newest books tackle the toughest topics and insist on ways forward.”