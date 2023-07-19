The Cleveland Foundation granted $1 million over the next three-years to a collaborative program building a transition model to prepare adolescents with autism spectrum disorder for adulthood.
Autism Speaks, an autism spectrum disorder awareness and research organization, reached out to the Cleveland Foundation in spring 2021 to discuss the unprecedented number of autism spectrum disorder adolescents leaving high school and flooding the adult disability system, according to a news release.
“The foundation and its donors have supported services for ASD young people for decades,” Dale Anglin, Cleveland Foundation’s vice president for program, said in the release. “However, some of the hardest phone calls we’ve received in recent years have come from parents of young people who are about to or have already aged out of school systems and have not had access to quality transition services. We have been searching for a way to support these young people and their families and the partnership among these entities allows us to do that at scale.”
Guided by the Cleveland Foundation, the MetroHealth System, Autism Speaks and Milestones Autism Resources partnered to build a model to coordinate medical, behavioral and social transition planning for those with autism spectrum disorder. The three-year pilot will be scaled and replicated in other locations, within Ohio and beyond.
“The over-arching goal of the transition program is to deliver ‘whole-person’ care to autistic adolescents and adults, aged 14 to 26, who receive care through MAAC (MetroHealth Autism Assessment Clinic), are served through MetroHealth’s School Health Program or are referred for services from organizations including Autism Speaks, Milestones or other community providers and organizations,” Kate Brown, MetroHealth’s chief development officer, said in the release.
The grant from the Cleveland Foundation will launch the program while additional philanthropic funds are secured to complete the $2.6 million program budget.
Milestones Autism Resources, a nonprofit in Warrensville Heights, will use its knowledge and experience with local service providers as well as its’ individualized transition planning to assist with the program.
“Milestones will work with Metro patients on the educational and employment piece of transition planning, train small employers and consult with MetroHealth on the development of the MetroHealth autism transition clinic,” Ilana Hoffer Skoff, executive director and co-founder of Milestones, told the Cleveland Jewish News in an email. “With the launch of the MetroHealth Transition Clinic, we look forward to collaborating to help autistic adults reach their personal milestones, supported in their efforts and recognized for their individual contributions.”
Autism spectrum disorder is a complex, lifelong developmental disorder affecting how a person behaves, interacts with others, communicates and learns.
An estimated 50,000 adolescents with autism spectrum disorder exit high school each year in the United States and as numbers continue to increase, so do challenges families face as their teenagers enter adulthood, the release stated.
“We refer to this as ‘stepping off the service cliff,’” Dr. Melissa Armstrong-Brine, a clinical psychologist who directs MetroHealth Autism Assessment Clinic, said in the release. “Transition services and supports are critical for young people with ASD to be successful and participate to the fullest extent possible in the broader community. Transition planning should start early.”
Over the course of the three-year pilot, the transition clinic is projected to meet the physical and behavioral health and social and employment needs of approximately 700 individuals, improving outcomes for adolescents with autism spectrum disorder, according to the release.