Ronald B. Richard announced his retirement as president and CEO of the Cleveland Foundation Jan. 12 with plans to stay on until the second half of the year as the foundation searches for his successor, according to a news release.
The soon-to-be 67-year-old has led the foundation since July 1, 2003, serving the second-longest tenure only behind Leyton E. Carter, who led the foundation from 1928 to 1953.
“Ronn will leave a remarkable legacy as president and CEO of the Cleveland Foundation,” Constance Hill-Johnson, chairperson of the Cleveland Foundation board of directors, said in the release. “His term has been marked by a multitude of successes and achievements that have put us in a solid position, with strong programs and partnerships and a record endowment. Most recently, he has led the work to create a new headquarters for the foundation located in the heart of MidTown, allowing us to make an even greater impact on the city in alignment with our mission.”
The foundation has hired a transition consultant to work with an ad hoc committee of the board to develop a CEO profile to guide the committee in selecting the 10th head of the world’s first community foundation, the release said. No specific timeline has been set for the hiring of Richard’s successor.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead the Cleveland Foundation for the past two decades,” Richard said in the release. “I leave knowing our organization has worked with local partners to achieve transformational change and am confident the foundation’s future is bright thanks to a wonderful board, a marvelous staff, a record endowment and tremendous working relationships with local leaders in the public, private and nonprofit sectors. I’m also grateful to the foundation’s donors, who have allowed us to do so much for the community as a result of their generosity.”
In an email announcing his retirement to the community, Richard said he is stepping down to begin the next chapter of his professional and personal life. Under his leadership over the past 20 years, the foundation has doubled its endowment to more than $3.2 billion and increase grant making to record levels, including more than $100 million to the Greater Cleveland community each of the past six years.
“Together, we have accomplished so much over the past 20 years, and I have no intention of slowing our momentum as I prepare to retire,” Richard said in the release. “Before I pass the torch to my successor, I look forward to opening our new headquarters in MidTown and continuing our work across Greater Cleveland to promote innovation, prosperity and opportunity for the benefit of our entire community.”