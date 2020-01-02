Cleveland group to travel to NYC for 'No Hate. No Fear.' solidarity march

Clevelanders who wish to participate in the "No Hate. No Fear." solidarity march Jan. 5 in New York City can ride there for free, via a bus trip from the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
The march comes in the wake of recent anti-Semitic attacks in and around New York City.
Buses will leave from the Federation, at 25701 Science Park Drive in Beachwood, for New York City at midnight Saturday night.
The march begins at 11 a.m. Sunday at Foley Square in Lower Manhattan, crosses the Brooklyn Bridge and is followed by a rally in Columbus Park (near Cadman Plaza).
The Cleveland bus will return to Beachwood at the end of the march with an anticipated arrival time of 2 a.m. on Monday.
Kosher snacks and refreshments will be provided on the buses.
Unaccompanied minors are not allowed. For ages 16-18, there needs to be one adult for every eight kids; for kids under 16, they should be accompanied by their parent or guardian.
To register, visit bit.ly/nohate2020.