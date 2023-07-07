Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center recently announced an expansion of its outreach initiatives and plans to establish new locations and partnerships. The CHSC board of directors voted unanimously to approve this decision as a goal of its 2022 to 2025 strategic plan.
“One of the most significant factors in the board’s decision to approve the strategic growth plans is the desire to focus on the future,” board of directors president Karen Bailo said in a news release. “The board wants to ensure we strengthen the organization’s value to the community and serve everyone who needs us with the highest-quality, accessible care.”
CHSC expects to open new locations in the next 12 months to 24 months in areas convenient for clients and the new facilities will offer a comprehensive range of services, according to the release.
“Our mission has always been to provide inclusive, high-quality speech therapy, audiology and deaf services to all individuals, regardless of their background or circumstances,” Jennell Vick, executive director, said in the release. “Donors, volunteers, staff, Board, clients, and the broader community are deeply invested in and committed to this organization. The board’s unanimous decision to investigate new locations and partnerships honors their legacy by investing in the agency’s future.”
CHSC plans to leave its 14-year-old University Circle location within a year. An agreement is anticipated to be finalized this summer that allows Case Western Reserve University to acquire the 48,000 square foot building.
The Community Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing, housed in the University Circle CHSC location, will remain for the immediate future and plans to relocate to a more accessible location are part of the next phase of the CHSC strategic plan, to be explored over the next year, the release stated.
“For our current clients, you can expect business-as-usual for the next six months at our University Circle location,” Dr. Bridgid Whitford, director of hearing services and clinical business management, said in the release. “Our focus on providing the highest quality services remains unchanged. We will update our clients – and the community at large – on our progress as soon as we know details about our next Cleveland location.”
The move will not affect business at its locations in Lyndhurst, Broadview Heights or Westlake, she said.