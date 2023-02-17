The city of Cleveland Heights was awarded a $200,000 Safe Streets and Roads for All federal grant, SS4A, from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the development of a Comprehensive and Equitable Safety Action Plan, according to a news release. The funds were provided as a part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help communities create and implement action plans to prevent roadway deaths and injuries.
“This grant will enable us to broadly engage the community and bring together all of our efforts to make our streets safer into a comprehensive, coordinated plan,” Mayor Kahlil Seren said in the release.
Cleveland Heights was one of 14 grantees selected in Ohio and the only award in Cuyahoga County. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System reported twelve traffic-related fatalities in Cleveland Heights from 2016 to 2020, the release stated.
“Our Comprehensive and Equitable Safety Action Plan will look at how we can improve safe transportation in our city through the eyes of all users and all demographics,” Eric Zamft, Cleveland Heights planning and economic development director, said in the release.