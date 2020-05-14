The summer season at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights has been canceled and the city’s summer camps and Cumberland Pool will not open for the 2020 season. In addition, there will be no youth and adult sports, such as tennis, baseball, softball and pickleball, or Safety Town.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused cities across the country to re-evaluate summer programs and activities in the name of public safety, and Cleveland Heights is no exception,” the city wrote in an email to residents. “Taking into consideration all CDC guidelines and warnings, and in an abundance of caution, today we are announcing the suspension of all City summer programs.”
The city’s the community center will remain closed for the time being and there will be no room rentals this summer. Picnic shelter rentals and field rentals are also discontinued.
There will be no block parties this summer, no streets will be barricaded and no police or fire will be available for street events.