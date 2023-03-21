Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren announced the resignation of city administrator Joe Sinnott at the community’s March 20 city council meeting.
Appointed to the role by Seren on March 21, 2022, Sinnott has taken a government position in Pennsylvania, according to a city news release. His last day at Cleveland Heights will be March 31. Sinnot previously was a three-term mayor of Erie, Pa., and was Cleveland Heights’ first city administrator under its new elected-mayor form of government.
“As a former Mayor, I believe Mayor Seren is leading Cleveland Heights in the right direction and making the most of its new government,” Sinnott said at the meeting. “Working in Cleveland Heights has been a great experience – my only regret is that I won’t be here to see the results of the groundwork we’ve laid over the last year.”
Sinnott also said at the meeting he had not originally intended to leave the role so soon and had not been looking for another job, but the opportunity in Pennsylvania was “too compelling to pass up.”
Seren praised Sinnott’s work at the meeting as well.
“Joe was the right person at the right time, and it’s a shame to lose such a great partner,” he said. “Joe’s understanding of government and attention to detail have been critical to restructuring the city’s functions and retooling its systems. Joe Sinnott will be a hard act to follow, but his work this year has set the stage well for our next city administrator’s success.”
The city has also launched its search for its next city administrator. The posting for the job is at bit.ly/42wdM1K.