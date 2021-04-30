The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination outreach clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 at the Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Blvd. in Cleveland Heights.
The clinic will offer both appointments and walk-ins, but community members are advised to register before showing up for the vaccine.
Those interested can visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to find the clinic. When asked about insurance, indicate “no” as the clinic is not asking for that information. To find the Cleveland Heights clinic, search “Cleveland Heights Recreation Center” or “44118” ZIP code to begin the registration process.