Former Cleveland Heights City Councilwoman Josie Moore announced her resignation at the Dec. 16 council meeting, effectively ending a term that was to be carried out through Dec. 31, 2023. Moore is the second councilperson to prematurely leave this seat in the same term, having been elected to fill it after her predecessor, Mary Dunbar, announced her resignation in August 2021 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.
“Effective today, I must resign from the Cleveland Heights City Council,” Moore said at the meeting.
Council voted to accept Moore’s resignation at a committee of the whole meeting Dec. 21 and read it into the record at a special council meeting Dec. 27. Council has until Feb. 10 to appoint a replacement to carry out the remainder of the term.
She told council Dec. 16 that she reflected on how the year developed, how the new council started and where it is now, and recalled being “really excited” at the beginning of the year to collaborate with her new colleagues, strengthen the community, work on issues that were her “driving force” and learn all she could in the process.
“I did learn a lot this year, but a lot of what I learned was not what I’d hoped to learn,” she said. “Among other lessons, I learned – or, rather, I finally came to accept – that I do not have the thick skin that I thought I had.”
Moore said she cares too much about things which others are capable of dismissing.
“I lead from my heart and this is really not an easy way to be in this world,” she said. “If I could snap my fingers and be different, and be tougher, I would do it in a heartbeat, but I need to accept that this is part of who I am.”
She went on to say she tried to do what she thought was best as a council member and, though she does not claim to have been perfect or done everything in the best possible way, her intentions were always true.
Moore said she tried to share, collaborate and navigate how to be an effective elected official but, much of the time, felt she was “in the dark.”
She said this led to her intentions and actions being “repeatedly mischaracterized” and the stress of those circumstances had a negative impact on her mental and physical health.
“Most importantly, I have been unable to prevent this stress from reverberating into every part of my life and affecting every role I perform,” she said. “Ultimately, I’ve come to believe that, despite my hopes otherwise, my presence on this council will not have any substantive impact on what happens in our city.”
She said what the city does will be the same, with or without her presence on council, but the outcome for her life will be “very different” depending on whether she continues or retreats.
“I am saddened that I’m letting people in our city down,” Moore said. “However, I must prioritize my well-being and my ability to be fully present with my family.”
In response to her announcement, councilman Tony Cuda expressed being “deeply saddened” by Moore’s resignation, noting that she is “exactly the type of person” who belongs on city council.