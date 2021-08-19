Cleveland Heights Councilwoman Mary Dunbar announced during a city council meeting Aug. 16 that she will be stepping away from office after 10 years on council following a January 2020 diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.
“When I was reelected for a third, four-year term on city council in November of 2019, I expected to be serving on city council until the end of 2024,” Dunbar said during the meeting. “Making this decision has been hard for me. It has been stressful, but I must do it.”
Since her diagnosis, Dunbar, 79, said she has performed extensive research into the progressive neurodegenerative brain disorder, as well as undergoing physical therapy, participating in three clinical trials and taking medicine starting this year.
“I feel my case has been going fairly fast and find I am unable to do as many things as I used to be capable of,” Dunbar said.
Dunbar shared that she doesn’t have any family in the area, so she will be moving to an assisted living facility in Hanover, N.H., probably by the beginning of October, to be with her older son and daughter-in-law.
For the councilwoman who has lived in Cleveland Heights since 1970, she leaves behind an astute legacy of environmental, transportation and safety efforts. Her final sponsored and introduced legislation was “Vision Zero,” which called for zero traffic fatalities when planning roadway designs and engineering projects on city streets.
Vice president of council Kahlil Seren presented Dunbar with a plaque representing her years of commitment to the city, specifically noting how her service resulted in the transportation advisory committee.
“I know that your absence will be felt, but your legacy will also be felt both in the Vision Zero and the environmental work that you’ve done in this city to help move us forward into the 21st century,” Seren said during the meeting.
Councilman Michael N. Ungar thanked Dunbar for functioning as a role model and champion for the city.
“How a Republican ever got elected to the city council of Cleveland Heights is beyond me, but I know this about you: there is no Republican or Democratic way of doing things,” Ungar said during the meeting. “There’s just the right way of doing things in Mary Dunbar’s judgment. For that, I have tremendous admiration and respect.”
Dunbar’s replacement process opened the day after her resignation on Aug. 17, with council able to receive applications.
Dunbar’s resignation called back memories to the over one year process of appointing a successor for former Councilwoman Melissa Yasinow, who resigned from council in March 2020. Craig Cobb was finally chosen to fill the open seat’s vacancy through the end of this year.
Dunbar hinted to an ever-present debate over a possible city charter amendment that would outline a concrete process for council appointments or special elections being called.
Dunbar concluded by expressing her sympathies for having to leave the city she so dearly loved, and she wished the remaining council members luck into the future.
“I hate to leave, and I’m sorry that I must,” Dunbar said. “I wish you all the best. I have enjoyed working with our caring and committed council members and city staff to make Cleveland Heights the best it can be.”