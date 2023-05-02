The city of Cleveland Heights has seen increased development over the last few years, leading to more interest from developers nationwide eager to get involved in the renovation, restoration and new building boom.
According to city of Cleveland Heights business development manager Brian Anderson and planning and development director Eric Zamft, much of the activity can be credited to the city’s decision to “embrace the need for change, upgrading and getting investment, development and redevelopment.”
“We’re overcoming a previous sentiment of being a tough place to work,” Zamft told the Cleveland Jewish News. “In the time I’ve worked here, the last two years have shown everyone wants to see the community upgraded and are making sure the projects happen. The development world is taking note of that. We think we’re in a really good place to bring the community into the future.”
Anderson told the CJN the city, top down, is “more embracive and responsive” to new builds, and revitalization and restoration projects, including the residents. He explained that getting projects like The Ascent at Top of the Hill and Cedar Lee Meadowbrook might not have gotten done in previous iterations of city leadership.
“There is more of a desire to push things over the finish line here,” Zamft said. “Also, there is a post-COVID component to this. With more people working remotely, they have more flexibility to live the lives they want to live. They aren’t as tied to other locations and things like that. So, there are several moving parts here.”
Four of the major projects underway in Cleveland Heights include:
• The Ascent at Top of the Hill, an $83 million mixed-use redevelopment project featuring luxury apartments, commercial, retail and restaurant space
• Cedar Lee Meadowbrook, an estimated $66 million project with 206 market-rate luxury apartments, 8,500 square feet of commercial, retail and restaurant space, and park/green space
• Taylor Tudors renovation and redevelopment project, an estimated $37 million project that will renovate 44 apartment units on the first and second floor of the Taylor Tudors buildings, as well as reactivate the commercial and retail space on the first floor of the mostly vacant structures;
• Severance Circle/Town Center area, which included an expansion of The MetroHealth System’s existing presence in the area, as well other general conversations to revitalize the former mall area.
For Top of the Hill, Anderson said the project is “taking a little bit longer than they wanted,” referencing the original construction completion estimate of July 2022. Breaking ground right before COVID-19 hit Northeast Ohio, he added the development team “fully felt the brunt” of all of the related market, resource and staffing issues “without being able to plan for them.”
“The good news is they are now functionally done with the construction,” Anderson said. “They’re now going through the punch list items, and going back and finishing things. Both buildings are now leasing. What we call building two, that four-story building with the garage built in, they met their occupancy last year. Just in the last month or two, they started leasing units in building one, the taller one. Overall, while they are still ramping up, it’s at least half leased/occupied at this point. They feel really good about where they are.”
Top of the Hill is set to host a grand opening/ribbon cutting in the coming months, Anderson said, but the details are still being ironed out. As for the retail, restaurant and commercial components, he said letters of intent have been received for “a couple of occupants” but before announcing those tenants, “they wanted to get the residential piece completed.”
Unrelated to the Top of the Hill project but in the same area, Anderson added that Nighttown is also planning for a summer reopening and is currently renovating the apartments above the venue.
“With the Top of the Hill wrapping up and coming online, it’ll be great timing,” he said. “It will become a much more active part of the district.”
As for Severance Circle and Severance Town Center, Zamft said MetroHealth’s work “is complete, looks great and is almost fully done.” Noting that work has “added vibrancy to the area,” it has opened up a “larger conversation on how to revitalize the mall area.”
“We, the admin and staff, have been working with city council and the Board of Control to envision what the future could be, all while understanding there is a private property owner that would need to work with us on that,” he said. “The medical office building was recently purchased by someone out of state, and they’ve been looking to invest in that property, and that’s always a good sign,” referencing the Severance Medical Arts Building at 5 Severance Circle that was sold to California-based hematologist-oncologist doctor Vikas Ghai for $1.8 million in February 2022.
Cedar Lee Meadowbrook recently announced on March 14 that it reached a financial and real estate closing between the city and its development partner, Flaherty & Collins Properties. Anderson said that clears the way for construction to be “underway within the next week or two.”
“We checked Top of the Hill off, a longtime project that took a while to reach fruition, and this Cedar Lee development site has similarly also been on the city’s priority and goal list, so we’re excited,” he said. “It’s a long time coming and is another great project that we’re looking forward to,” adding there is a groundbreaking tentatively scheduled for May 16 with more details to follow.
Lastly, the Taylor Tudors project also recently announced March 7 that it secured $5.9 million in Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits to help support the redevelopment of the property. The redevelopment and revitalization of the Taylor Tudors buildings is only “the first component of a larger revitalization project of a larger area,” which Zamft referred to as Cain Park Village.
“The second, third and fourth phases are across the street,” Zamft said, adding the Taylor Tudors Shopping Center has an agreement with a developer to update it to tie it together to the larger Cain Park Village area. “There will also be some public investment, whether that is Cain Park or the streetscape to round out that whole area.”
Separate from this project, Zamft also shared that Jewish Family Service has plans to rehab the Vanderbrook Building on Taylor Road to “bring a presence” there as well.
With all of the movement going on within the city, Zamft said the city is simply “ready” – using key terms like sustainability and resiliency.
“We have the groundwork, investment in existing properties and density,” he said. “These are things that make sure the city can thrive and sustain well into the future. All of those things make a community more rounded out.”