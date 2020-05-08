When Cleveland Heights resident Esti Zimburg heard of a relative in New Jersey whose children chalked a thank-you message outside of a “helpful organization” she said she kept the idea in the back of her mind.
“Then it was a nice day and I said, ‘You know what, instead of just chalking our driveway, can’t we just show other people gratitude?’” Zimburg said, “Why does it always have to be for ourselves? You know, we can make other people happy.”
So on April 23, Zimburg called the Cleveland Heights Police Department and asked if she and her children could come by with some chalk.
When Zimburg arrived with five of her children – aged between 4 and 16 years old, – she said officers “came out right away. ...They just stood there and smiled, they were so happy.”
She said her kids, who attend Yeshiva Derech Hatorah in Cleveland Heights, but have been home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were thrilled about the outing and hatched a plan for who would write what prior to leaving the house.
“We actually went afterwards and did it by the fire station across the street also. ... You feel so good when you just do something for someone else,” said Zimburg, a member of Congregation K’hal Yereim in Cleveland Heights. “They all worked together so it went pretty fast. We have not been able to find chalk in any store nearby to replenish our stock, but we’ll keep looking so we can keep doing this again.”
Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said, throughout the pandemic, community members have offered support in the form of personal protective equipment and food donations.
“This was the first time that a family had come up with this creative idea to say thank you by drawing it in chalk on the sidewalk for everybody to see,” Mecklenburg said. “It was very creative and different, something that the family could do together to at least get outside, but continue to maintain social distancing from everyone else without having to come inside and have direct contact with anyone but to get their message across. So, it was very appreciated by all of our police officers.”
Unfortunately, Mecklenburg said the chalk did not last long due to rain later that evening.
“We can’t thank the community enough for all the support during this difficult time and we really appreciate the relationship that we have with all the residents in our community and how we’re going to get through this together,” Mecklenburg said. “It’s been wonderful.”