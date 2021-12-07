Cleveland Heights High School went into level 2 lockdown Dec. 6 following a threat made on social media, according to a statement from the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District.
Students were in remote classes Dec. 7 as well.
“Yesterday afternoon, the CH-UH City School District was made aware of a social media post indicating a potential threat to Heights High School students and staff,” the Dec. 7 statement reads. “As a precaution, the school went into a Level 2 lockdown while Cleveland Heights Police worked with our security team to ensure the safety of our students and staff. We appreciate their quick response and will continue to work with them closely as they investigate the situation.
“While the police continue to investigate this threat, out of an abundance of caution, today (December 7) is a remote learning day for all Heights High School students,” the statement reads. “Our ‘See Something, Say Something’ policy is an effective way to keep our school community safe. We frequently encourage our students to report anything that makes them feel unsafe to an adult.”
In a level 2 lockdown, according to the statement, “All exterior and interior doors are locked, movement within the school is allowed only by announcement from the administration. No entry into or exit from the building is allowed. Students are to return to their room immediately. Students who are outside for PE, recess, etc. are to move indoors and to a classroom immediately. Students remain in class. Activity in the classroom continues as usual.”
A thread on Nextdoor Neighbor list serve that began Dec. 6 with the question as to why students were released early included a post of a screenshot showing the following: “If you don’t take this page down by tomorrow Cleveland Heights University Heights High School will be getting shot up and I’m killing as much as I can.”
A second message said the poster had a gun “in my bag” and “wait until 8th period you better run.”
Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg told the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 7 police were investigating and said she did not know the source of the threat.