Cleveland Heights High School honored 10 graduates during its homecoming weekend by inducting them into the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.
The 2022 inductees were: Diana Cohen ’97, Stan Silverman ’65, Nancy Eppler-Wolff ’71, Peter Bendix ’04, Al Carr ’84, Tenessa Gonzalez-Jennings ’98, Habbebah Rasheed Grims ’95, Jerome White ’88, Juliana Woda ’92, and James Wyban ’69.
Ten current Cleveland Heights High School students were paired with each of the honorees and introduced them to attendees during the induction ceremony. The inductees addressed their families, friends and current Cleveland Heights High School students, expressing how their experiences throughout high school helped contribute to their success as adults, according to a news release.
Cohen has been the concertmaster and first chair violinist of the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra in Calgary, Alberta, Canada since 2012. A Cleveland native, she and her father, former Cleveland Orchestra clarinet emeritus Franklin Cohen, founded ChamberFest Cleveland in 2012 with the goal of creating a renowned chamber music festival within the Northeast Ohio region. One of the reasons they set out to launch ChamberFest Cleveland was that the closest chamber music festivals prior to its inception were still quite far away from the Cleveland area.
“Realizing that most of the world’s great chamber music festivals were far away from where we lived, we thought this was a great opportunity to create something extremely special for Cleveland,” Diana Cohen said in an interview with the Cleveland Jewish News in June.
The mission of ChamberFest Cleveland not only fosters an exciting event for current music lovers, but also serves as a gateway for people who are just coming to discover the art of music, she told the CJN in June.
Now living in Calgary, Diana and her husband, concert pianist Roman Rabinovich, founded ChamberFest West in Calgary in 2021, according to the festival’s website.
Silverman served as a dean and is professor emeritus at the University of Akron, and served as president of Human Resource Decisions Inc. Throughout his years of work with both institutions, he taught thousands of students, workers and company executives about good leadership practices within the workplace.
Eppler-Wolff is a clinical psychologist and an author in the field of child development. She is the co-writer of “Raising Children Who Soar” which was published in 2009 by Teachers College Press at Columbia University in New York City. According to the Teachers College Press website, Eppler-Wolff is an honorary adjunct assistant professor and clinical supervisor at Teachers College at Columbia and an adjunct assistant professor and clinical supervisor at the Derner Institute at Adelphi University in Garden City, N.Y.
According to the Heights High School Foundation website, Eppler-Wolff has run a private practice in New York City for 25 years, at which she works with children, teens and adults.
For 42 years, the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame has been honoring graduates who have had notable success in their career fields and have made differences within their communities, the release said. With the induction of the 2022 class of the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame, 431 alums have been recognized with this honor.