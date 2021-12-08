Cleveland Heights police have found a person suspected of making a violent threat on social media that led to a level 2 lockdown at Cleveland Heights High School Dec. 6, according to Superintendent Liz Kirby.
On Dec. 7, classes were held remotely.
Kirby sent two emails to parents and families Dec. 7, the first detailing a plan for continued remote learning for most students Dec. 8, the second at 9:45 p.m. reiterating that plan and announcing that a suspect had been located.
In the second she wrote, “The Cleveland Heights Police Department has confirmed with me that they have located the person they believe is responsible for yesterday’s social media threat. They are addressing this incident in accordance with their policies and procedures as it relates to arrest and prosecution.
“Given the fact that we received this update late in the evening, we will move forward with the plan of having remote instruction for the majority of students at Heights High School. Again, all Heights High employees will report to work in person and students who are scheduled for OST/EOY testing (Algebra I) and students who are in the MD/AU classroom may attend school in person.
“To reiterate, these decisions have been made at the advice of the Cleveland Heights Police Department, based on the information gathered throughout the investigation,” she wrote. “We appreciate their diligent response to this matter, as well as our staff for their professional handling of the situation. Above all, we are thankful that this has been resolved and that our school community remains safe.”
The original post that led to shut down and police action was shown in a screenshot on Nextdoor Neighbor that read, “If you don’t take this page down by tomorrow Cleveland Heights University Heights High School will be getting shot up and I’m killing as much as I can.”
A second message contained in the screenshot said the poster had a gun “in my bag” and “wait until 8th period you better run.”
In response to the post, the school issued a level 2 lockdown Dec. 6 described in a statement from the district in this way: “All exterior and interior doors are locked, movement within the school is allowed only by announcement from the administration. No entry into or exit from the building is allowed. Students are to return to their room immediately. Students who are outside for PE, recess, etc. are to move indoors and to a classroom immediately. Students remain in class. Activity in the classroom continues as usual.”
This is a developing story.