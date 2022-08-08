The city of Cleveland Heights is seeking to make its streets safer for residents with the launch Aug. 1 of a new neighborhood safety program.
The new program provides a process for residents to ask the city to take steps to “calm” the traffic on local and “collector” streets, which are streets that connect local roads with arteries, by reducing excessive speeding or traffic volumes, according to a news release. The steps the city may take to calm traffic on a street may involve a combination of increased police enforcement, education and temporary or permanent physical changes to the roadway, the release stated.
“When residents feel traffic or speeding in their neighborhoods is threatening their safety and quality of life, they need a way to ask the city for help,” Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren said in the release. “And the city needs a process for evaluating their concerns and coming up with solutions. Our new Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program meets both these needs.”
The five-step program is as follows:
• Residents along a section of a street petition the city for traffic calming
• The city studies the traffic patterns on the street, evaluates the results, and proposes solutions
• The city meets with residents to discuss the study results and solutions
• The city surveys residents along the street section to ensure they are supportive
• The city will complete the review, approval and implementation process.
“This new program puts residents in the driver’s seat,” Seren said. “Residents know when there is speeding or excess traffic on their streets – they experience it first-hand. Our new traffic calming program allows them to take the lead in solving these problems.”
The city has added a new traffic calming page to its website and published a traffic calming brochure guiding residents through the process for seeking traffic calming on their streets.
The calming program is an outgrowth of Cleveland Heights’ award-winning complete and green streets policy and its commitment to Vision Zero principles for “eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility,” according to the release.
For more information, visit clevelandheights.org.