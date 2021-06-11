A Cleveland Heights man was charged in the June 8 fatal shooting at the basketball courts at Denison Park.
Izaia W. White, 22, of Cleveland Heights was charged in connection with the murder of Jeremiah Moore, 25, of Warrensville Heights, according to a news release. White is charged with aggravated murder, murder, three counts of felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability, according to the release.
White was held on $750,000 bond, cash or surety, after his arraignment June 11 in Cleveland Heights Municipal Court, Tiffany Hill said, with a 3 p.m. June 18 preliminary hearing scheduled.
Hill is the chief prosecutor and assistant law director for the city of Cleveland Heights.
She said the bond amount was “pretty standard” and that White has outstanding criminal cases.
The investigation continues as Cleveland Heights Police Department works to identify other possible suspects.
The 6 p.m. shooting at the park at Monticello Road and South Belvoir Boulevard roads was “not believed to be a random shooting incident and appears the victims and suspects were acquainted,” according to a June 8 release from Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg.