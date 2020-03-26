A Cleveland Heights police officer who has tested positive for COVID-19 is in quarantine and treatment, and so are 11 other officers who were with him at a social gathering where he is believed to have contracted the virus.
“As we continue to adjust our daily habits based on this unprecedented health situation, I recently learned that one of our police officers tested positive for COVID-19,” Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg wrote in an email to the community March 25 that appeared on Nextdoor Neighbors. “We believe the officer may have contracted the virus last week while off-duty at a social gathering. The officer is currently quarantined and being treated as needed. Several other officers attended the same gathering and while they are not currently experiencing symptoms they are also in quarantine. We are working with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and we have taken all necessary measures to prevent further spread.”
Mecklenburg wrote that despite the absences, the Cleveland Heights Police Department has adequate staffing.
“I want our community to be assured that the CHPD continues to perform all regular patrolling and safety operations,” she wrote. “We have the staff necessary to uphold the safety of our community and it remains our priority. I'd just like to remind everyone to follow the governor's orders and stay at home and practice all of the social distancing guidance we’ve been given.”
The patrolman first reported sick on March 23, according to the chief, and the other officers began their quarantine on March 24.
Police vehicles were cleaned and sanitized professionally, the chief said, and officers are exercising precautions to protect themselves and the public from exposure, according to a statement.
Mecklenburg said that at the time of the gathering, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had limited social gatherings to 50 people and the stay-at-home order was not yet in effect.
“The police officer attended a small get-together with much fewer in attendance than the order directed,” she stated March 26. “They were not in violation of any government order at that time. The other officers in attendance have been quarantined and are being monitored carefully. Our concern now is for a full recovery of our officer and the health and well-being of the other officers.”