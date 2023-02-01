In response to the viral video of a Sept. 2022 Cleveland Heights traffic stop, Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren announced Jan. 27 his intention to create a new bureau of professional standards within the Cleveland Heights Police Department to better handle complaints about police conduct and accountability.
The video, “I’m Just Following Orders, I’m Just Doing What My Supervisor Said,” was posted on Jan. 23 by the YouTube channel The Battousai and featured edited body camera footage and commentary surrounding a Sept. 22, 2022, traffic stop on Mayfield Road.
In the incident, Demetrius Kern, 37, of Cleveland claims he was cut off and almost hit by Cleveland Heights police officer Carley Lewis while she tried to pull over another car for an unrelated traffic stop. Lewis said she turned on her flashing lights and sirens before pulling out in front of Kern, and initiating the original traffic stop with the other driver. She tells Kern to wait for her while she handles the first stop, which he does. She also calls for back up.
Lewis is shown in the videos apologizing to Kern for cutting him off, but insists her sirens and lights were on. Kern refutes the claim, as a second officer, Sgt. Naftali Wolf, arrives on the scene and engages Kern. Lewis says in the videos she is willing to let Kern go, but asks for his name. Kern refuses to provide his name, which both officers say is obstruction of justice, but Kern disagrees and says he didn’t commit a crime. The incident ends with a handcuffed Kern, who is ticketed for obstruction of justice. He was allowed to leave the scene after receiving the ticket.
His case was dismissed Oct. 3, 2022, by a Cleveland Heights Municipal Court judge, with records showing a prosecutor checked a box on a motion indicating the city didn’t have enough evidence for a conviction. The prosecutor also checked a box citing there was “additional evidence” that raised reasonable doubt of Kern’s guilt.
In a Jan. 27 statement to the Cleveland Heights community that was shared with the Cleveland Jewish News, Seren said he first became aware of the incident as a result of the viral video, as policies adopted under the previous form of government directed that the police department internally investigate and resolve complaints about police conduct without notifying the city manager and/or mayor. Residents had voted to replace a city manager form of government with the mayor as the leader of the city in January 2022.
“During this traffic stop, the interaction between a motorist, Mr. Demetrius Kern, Officer Lewis and Sergeant Wolf resulted in Mr. Kern eventually being handcuffed and cited for obstruction of official business,” Seren said. “This charge was dismissed eleven days later at the request of the city prosecutor.”
A few hours after the incident, Kern went to Cleveland Heights City Hall to file a complaint against Wolf, Seren said.
Cleveland Heights Police Chief Chris Britton investigated the complaint, and ordered Wolf to attend a de-escalation training session as a result, Seren said.
“I have spent the last four days reviewing the unedited body camera footage and documentation related to this incident,” Seren said, sharing a link to view a five-video YouTube playlist that features all of the body camera footage related to the traffic stop.
Adding he will be doing an administrative review, Seren said the situation “clearly demonstrates” that the city’s existing policy of handling complaints internally without alerting the mayor is “insufficient for a government with an elected mayor and illuminates why these policies must change.”
“Executive oversight of the Division of Police must become the standard in Cleveland Heights,” he said. “I have already begun work to change how Cleveland Heights handles complaints about police conduct. During last year’s city budget process, I announced I would create a new Bureau of Professional Standards within the Cleveland Heights Division of Police to formalize internal controls and accountability. I will appoint the first captain for this bureau next month.”
While the creation of the bureau of professional standards was in development before the incident, in a statement shared with the CJN Jan. 30, Kern expressed disagreement with the creation of a “board of oversight” after something already happened. He also added he hopes the U.S. Department of Justice “steps in” to place an injunction on the station, sharing a GoFundMe he set up to raise funds to cover possible legal fees.
“The mayor went into office with the initiative of implementing a board of oversight,” Kern told the CJN. “Now, due to this incident, he has the opportunity to fulfill a political promise or initiative by implementing this board on the back of this injustice, which is disgusting. It’s nothing more than a political move.”
Addressing Seren’s comment about the existing policy being insufficient, Kern also said while the viral video includes commentary, Seren saying the footage is edited “undermines the value of the video released exposing this injustice.”
“The commentary is factual, and it conveys the biggest takeaway from it all, which is what’s right or wrong,” Kern said. “The biggest takeaway from the situation is that the officer knew, and had full knowledge, that I did not obstruct (justice). I did not interfere, and she almost ran me off the road. The supervisor felt strongly different, who wasn’t even on the scene when the situation happened.”
Saying Lewis “reluctantly” went along with her supervisor’s (Wolf) decision to write him a ticket because “he’s the boss,” Kern said there should be a discussion on “how far these officers are willing to go” to back up their partners.
“An oath and a moral obligation are proving to be insufficient,” he said. “A statutory obligation would be a step towards accountability. The duty to intervene should require more because ‘I’m just doing what I was told’ was never on the right side of history. At what point are officers supposed to stand up and do the right thing when another officer is clearly in the wrong?”
Questioning where officers should “draw the line,” Kern again wondered what Seren’s bureau of professional standards would accomplish.
“Implementing a board a year after you took office that you’ve failed to implement until you can use an injustice to further your political stance won’t be the change needed,” he said.
But once established, Seren said the board of professional standards will be committed to ensuring the police department does do better in handling complaints. The newly appointed captain would consult with city administrator Joe Sinnott, Britton and Seren, who would then update the city’s policies and procedures for receiving, investigating, resolving and reporting complaints related to police conduct, Seren said in his statement.
“In Cleveland Heights, our Division of Police has earned a reputation over the years for being dedicated to a cooperative and productive relationship with residents and visitors to our city,” Seren said. “Our continuing work toward systemic improvement will help to maintain and strengthen this relationship with the community.”