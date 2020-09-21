The city of Cleveland Heights will celebrate its 100-year anniversary in 2021 with a renewed commitment to its community: All Are Welcome.
“The city of Cleveland Heights has always been a place that strives to be where diversity is valued and openness, inclusivity and respect are cherished traits,” Mayor Jason S. Stein said in a Sept. 17 news release. “It’s a place where progress meets preservation, and as we look toward our next 100 years, we’re committed to making sure the community that lives here and visits Cleveland Heights feels welcome.”
Beginning this month, there will be physical reminders of this dedication in window displays, bus wraps, videos and discussions on social media around All Are Welcome in Cleveland Heights in and around the city.
Established as a city in 1921, Cleveland Heights is considered home by nearly 50,000 residents and is one of the top 20 most populous cities in Ohio.
More than 500 independently owned small businesses in 11 commercial districts make up the economy in the city, including more than 50 restaurants spanning nearly every preference and palate.
“This campaign recommits to the ongoing tradition of our community, that we believe in the value and the importance of diversity in our neighborhoods and in our commercial areas,” City Manager Susanna Niermann O’Neil stated in the release. “All are welcome to live, to work, to visit, and to be a part of this special and vibrant city.”
Cleveland Heights will also be home to the new Top of the Hill mixed-use project at Cedar Road and Euclid Heights Boulevard, which broke ground earlier this summer. As a result, the city anticipates receiving a projected $14,300,000 in net new revenue over a 32-year timeframe. In addition, it is projected that the project will generate more than $12,300,000 in new taxes and compensation for the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District, over a 30-year period.