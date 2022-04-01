A local man has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser for one of the victims of the March 22 attack in Beersheba, Israel.

Rabbi Alexander Popivker of Cleveland Heights has set up a fundraiser to benefit the family of his former classmate Rabbi Moshe Krivitski, a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary in the Nachal Beka neighborhood of Beersheba, who was killed while riding his bike. The attacker who hit him with his car was fleeing a gas station near a large shopping center, where he had stabbed three people and wounded two, according to the Associated Press.

The GoFundMe can be accessed at bit.ly/Krivitski. It has a goal of $5,000, with $809 from 15 donations raised as of March 30.

Born in Soviet Minsk, Belarus, Krivitski ran the Colel Chabad soup kitchen in Beersheba for more than 10 years, leaving behind his wife, Miriam, their four children and his father. He oversaw day-to-day management of the soup kitchen as well as serving as his neighborhood’s rabbi, according to Chabad.org.

“I studied with Moshe in Jerusalem and in Kiryat Malachi,” Popivker wrote on the GoFundMe page. “He was always kind and intelligent. Moshe was very serious about religious studies but also always happy to help as well as share a good laugh.”

One of the last times he spoke to Krivitski, the pair spoke about climate change and his invention that increases the efficiency of a bicycle pedal, Popivker wrote.

“He hoped his invention would help poor people have a better way to get around that’s also good for the environment,” he wrote. “He had a good heart.”

Funds raised will go directly to his wife and their children.

“His wife Miriam couldn’t reach him on the phone so she started walking towards the commotion not far from their home where she discovered that he was killed,” Popviker wrote. “Please help her to have financial stability at this tragic time.”

Also among the victims were Doris Yahbas, Laura Yitzhak and Menahem Yehezkel. Israeli media identified the attacker as a 34-year-old Arab man from the nearby Bedouin town of Hura, according to the Associated Press. Reports said he was imprisoned for four years after admitting he intended to join the Islamic State group in Syria in 2015. The attacker was shot dead by armed residents following the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a statement of condolences to the families of the victims and said “we will work with a heavy hand against those who commit terror. We will pursue and reach those who assist them, too.”

A funeral for Krivitski took place March 23 in Beersheba.