Within weeks of the signing of a development agreement for the Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook mixed-use development in Cleveland Heights, residents have filed a citizens’ initiative that would create a park on one of the two parcels.
The city of Cleveland Heights and F & C Development, Inc. of Indianapolis signed the agreement Dec. 9, which includes provisions to build 200 to 225 apartments and 5,000 to 9,000 square feet of commercial space on two parcels totaling 4.8 acres.
The petition would reserve the second parcel for a park, where a four-story building with apartments on upper floors and commercial space on the first floor is planned, according to the development agreement.
Anthony W. Perlatti, director of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, certified the petitions received Nov. 30, 2021, for “an ordinance to require that a public activity park be created on 1.07 acres of city-owned land at the corner of Lee Road, Tullamore Road and Meadowbrook Boulevard in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.”
Of the 4,619 signatures received, 3,417 were considered valid by Perlatti.
A total of 3,391 signatures was required to place the initiative on the May 3 ballot, based on 10% of the number of votes cast in the last municipal election, according to Amy Himmelein, Cleveland Heights clerk of council.
Deron Kintner, general counsel at Flaherty & Collins Properties, referred all comment to the city of Cleveland Heights.
“Unfortunately, this is a city issue and any discussion of it should occur with them,” he wrote in a Jan. 11 email to the Cleveland Jewish News.
Mayor Kahlil Seren told the CJN Jan. 11 he had not been in contact with the developer. Seren was sworn in Jan. 3 as the city’s first elected mayor.
“We have a legal opinion, but that doesn’t impact the responsibility of the city and specifically of the city council to move forward on this initiative,” he said. “At this point, we just have to follow the process and take a look at where we land.”
At the Jan. 10 Cleveland Heights City Council committee of the whole meeting, city Law Director Bill Hanna said he does not believe the citizens initiative can legally change features in the development agreement because that agreement has already been signed.
Councilwoman Davida Russell asked Hanna how the citizens’ initiative affects the signed agreement.
“My opinion is that it does not affect the signed agreement by virtue of the provisions in the U.S. and Ohio constitutions, which prohibit retroactive ex post facto laws that impair the obligation of contracts,” Hanna told city council. “That appears in Article 1, Section 10 of the U.S. Constitution and article 2, section 28 of the Ohio Constitution. And both of them say that a legislature cannot adopt a law that substantially undercuts or impairs obligations from a previous or existing contract.”
He said neither council nor the electorate are able to do so.
“But that’s not a decision that council can make on the front end and say we’re not going to send it to the voters,” Hanna said. “So that’s why ... you’re duty bound to go through these procedural steps regardless of that.”
Hanna also explained the process city council is required to follow, according to city charter and under Ohio Revised Code. He said city council may adopt the language of the citizens’ initiative, reject it or revise the language of it. If council rejects or amends the language, the petitioners would have 10 days to determine whether they want the revised or rejected language to appear on a ballot.
“I definitely feel like we are in a really difficult situation,” Councilwoman Josie Moore said.
In response to a question from council president Melody Joy Hart about timing, Hanna said if the question were to appear on the city primary election ballot May 3, it would have to be acted upon “at a minimum” of 60 days prior, or by March 7.
Hanna also opined on the fact that the city did not publicize its position on the constitutionality of the citizens’ initiative.
“I think it would be inappropriate to make that announcement while citizens are gathering signatures on a petition because you could easily be in a position of interfering with that petition gathering or signature gathering process,” he said.
At the Jan. 10 council meeting, Hart referred the citizens’ initiative to the committee of the whole and set a Feb. 7 deadline for a recommendation from that committee, the deadline under the city charter, according to Hanna.
According to the development agreement, the developer will lease the two parcels from the city “for a nominal fee” with an option to purchase the parcels after the 40th year for $10.
The developer intends to take a construction loan of $35 million for the project and to complete the project within 30 months of Dec. 31, 2022.
As part of the agreement, the city of Cleveland Heights agreed to a 100%, 30-year tax increment financing area for the project site.
Part of the project will wrap around the city-owned parking garage on the site, with a separate parking facilities agreement, in which the city will refinance taxable debt service on the garage to $300,000 annually and to mature on or about Dec 1, 2033.
Brian Anderson, business development manager for the city of Cleveland Heights, told the CJN that the project is moving forward as planned.
“There is a building proposed to be there for some first-floor commercial … (and) primarily residential units above,” said Anderson, adding “with about a third of that acre and change reserved for green / community public space.”
Anderson said he wasn’t certain when the ballot question would be placed on the ballot.
“A lot of this is stuff that we’re kind of sorting through, kind of what that means for the process,” Anderson said.
The committee of petitioners consisted of Lee Barbee, Garry Kanter, Fran Mentch, Albert Oberst and Ralph Solonitz – all registered voters in Cleveland Heights, according to Perlatti.
Solonitz, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, told the CJN he did not know the legal ramifications of the development agreement.
“I thought that the citizens of Cleveland Heights had at least an opportunity to vote yes or no for this park,” Solonitz said. “That was the whole idea, that the citizens would have some say in the matter.”
He said there was talk about a bandstand on the parcel for use as concert space, with the possibility of picnic tables for diners to eat outdoors.
“It seems like that high-rise is going to take that entire corner,” Solonitz said. “My thinking is that there were enough vacant stores and vacant apartment buildings in Cleveland Heights, that it didn’t need to give tax abatements to the developers. … It’s just going to create more vacancies.”