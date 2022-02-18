Workers at two more Cleveland Starbucks stores have announced their intent to file for National Labor Relations Board elections, joining the West 6th Street location, which filed last month.

The Clifton Boulevard and Mayfield Road locations are the newest area stores to join the Starbucks Workers United movement, which includes 97 other US locations of the coffee chain, according to a Feb. 18 press release.

In a letter emailed to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson and signed by a majority of eligible employees at the Mayfield and Lee roads store in Cleveland Heights, workers cited wages, hours, and health and safety concerns as reasons for filing.

“Kevin, we saw record-breaking revenue growth of 19%, for a total of $8.1 billion this first quarter,” the letter reads. “Yet many of us are unable to make our monthly payments, afford groceries and childcare, or self-sustain due to unlivable wages and cut hours.”

When reached for comment after the West 6th store filed, Starbucks shared its COVID-19 response stating throughout the pandemic, stores have followed the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and local public health authorities guidelines as well as offered isolation pay to workers.

Workers at the Mayfield Road store expressed in the letter that this is “inadequate.”

“We ... are at risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19 to our fellow partners and loved ones,” the letter reads. “The inadequate policies for only five days of paid isolation and a limit of two paid isolations per quarter are unrealistic and unsupportive of our needs.”

Starbucks workers across the country are organizing with Workers United, a SEIU affiliate, which backed the successful unionization efforts at the chain in Buffalo, NY this past December, the release said.

Following the union vote at the Buffalo store, Rossann Williams, president of Starbucks North America, wrote a letter to the companies’ partners with the path forward.

“From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we do not want a union between us as partners, and that conviction has not changed,” Williams wrote. “However, we have also said that we respect the legal process.”

Maddie VanHook, a barista at the West 6th Street store and union organizing committee member, expressed her support for the two Cleveland stores.

“We are excited to welcome our friends at the Clifton and May Lee stories into our fight!” she wrote in the release. “We are stronger together, and every day we are one step closer to securing justice and equity in our workplaces. We couldn’t be prouder of all of our partners involved in making this happen for themselves today.”

In the letter to the CEO, workers expressed concern over mental and emotional well-being while serving the public and asked for more tipping options.

“We cannot pour from an empty cup ... If we truly are partners and our well-being is important to you,” the letter reads, “you will side with us in this effort to unionize.”

According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, when three Buffalo-area locations sought unionization last month, the company closed stores and invited employees to a talk given by Howard Schultz, the former CEO and chairman.

In his speech, Schultz invoked the Holocaust as he attempted to dissuade employees from forming a union.

“According to eyewitness accounts and a transcript of the meeting, Schultz ‘noted that only a small portion of prisoners in German concentration camps received blankets but often shared them with fellow prisoners,’ and then remarked, ‘What we have tried to do at Starbucks is share our blanket,’” the JTA reported.

One of those Buffalo stores was successful in unionizing and according to The Associated Press, six employees later formed a picket line outside the store saying they lacked the staff and resources to work safely amid surging COVID cases.