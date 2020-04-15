The city of Cleveland Heights will lay off 114 seasonal and part-time employees in April, its city manager announced April 14.
The layoffs are both a direct and indirect result of impacts of COVID-19 and the response to it.
"This public health crisis will undoubtedly lead to an economic crisis that will significantly impact every level of government, business, organization and individual in the country,” Tanisha R. Briley wrote in a letter to city employees after notifying affected individuals. “We don’t know yet what that impact will be, but we are already starting to brace for it.”
Briley said the city has also adopted several austerity measures.
“The city has instituted a wage freeze, a hiring freeze for most positions and spending limitations. We also made the difficult decision to lay off 114 seasonal and part-time city team members later this month,” she wrote. “The vast majority of those impacted by this decision were working in our recreation programs where unfortunately social distancing requirements have eliminated all programming and associated revenue. Many of these valued employees have served this city with pride for decades and this was not their fault. We truly hope to be able to welcome them back one day soon."
Mayor Jason Stein could not immediately be reached for comment.