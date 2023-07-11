Demetrius Kern, whose September 2022 interaction with Cleveland Heights police officers went viral earlier this year, has sued the city and two officers involved.
Kern was handcuffed and ticketed for obstruction after claiming Officer Carly Lewis cut him off while attempting to pull over another vehicle on Mayfield Road. While the obstruction charge was dismissed Oct. 3, 2022, an edited video of the interaction was posted Jan. 23 by the YouTube channel The Battousai, titled “I’m Just Following Orders, I’m Just Doing What My Supervisor Said,” that as of July 11 has received almost 300,000 views.
Kern’s attorneys, Christopher Wiest of the Law Office of Christopher D. Wiest in Crestview Hills, Ky., and Thomas Bruns of Bruns, Connell, Vollmar & Armstrong in Cincinnati, filed the lawsuit July 7 in federal court in Cleveland against Lewis, Sgt. Naftali Wolf and the city of Cleveland Heights.
The lawsuit claims Kern’s arrest and charge with obstruction was unlawful and that Kern was injured when handcuffed, leading to shoulder surgery. Kern is seeking $500,000 in compensatory and punitive damages against the officers and $250,000 compensatory damages against the city.
“All Americans have constitutional rights, and law enforcement officers take an oath to uphold the Constitution,” Wiest told the Cleveland Jewish News July 10. “And when they fail to do that and they proceed to violate the Constitution, ultimately what we seek in any lawsuit is accountability.”
He added he would like to see some reform policies and training changes within the city. The lawsuit claims Lewis had not activated her lights and siren when almost colliding with Kern, and Wolf showed racial bias and escalated the situation upon his arrival.
“It’s not simply that she activate lights and siren, there’s also a question of when she did it and was there a reasonable opportunity for compliance with lights and sirens, and there’s some issues here,” he said. “But, what I find interesting in that video is her admission that Mr. Kern committed no offense whatsoever, and yet he was charged and handcuffed anyways.”
The lawsuit claims Wolf came up with the obstruction charge to justify the arrest.
When reached for comment, Mike Thomas, director of communications and public engagement for the city, told the CJN the city is still reviewing the lawsuit and cannot comment at this time.
Following the incident, Police Chief Chris Britton investigated Kern’s complaint and ordered Wolf to attend a de-escalation training session. The city had also launched an internal police review.
After the video went viral, the city posted the unedited dash camera and body camera videos of the September 2022 interaction in a five-video YouTube playlist. Mayor Kahlil Seren had also announced intentions to complete an administrative review and create a “new Bureau of Professional Standards within the Cleveland Heights Division of Police,” according to past CJN reporting.
This is a developing story. Visit cjn.org for updates.