For the second summer in a row, Sana Loue graduated from the YIVO Yiddish Summer program.
YIVO Institute for Jewish Research is a research institute, institution for higher learning, adult education organization, cultural organization and a world-renowned library and archive, according to the YIVO website.
YIVO offers 40 to 50 programs a year, including multiple programs for Yiddish. The programs for Yiddish are beginner, intermediate and advanced. Depending on the number of people who register, there are different levels inside of the programs, she said, such as beginner one, beginner two, intermediate one, intermediate two, etc.
Loue has been in the intermediate level both years she has done it, she said. This summer’s session was held from June 20 to July 28. Before the program started, there was a one-week grammar review taught by David Braun, she said.
There are different elements and components to the program itself, Loue said.
“There’s a grammar class, a literature class, a shmues class,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News. “And then you can also sign up for electives and the electives deal with different aspects of Yiddish culture and Jewish history.”
There was also usually something for Shabbat on Fridays, she said.
To be a part of the program, an application had to be filed and then there was an interview. Since Loue did the Zoom version of the program, her interview was held via Zoom. During the interview, they talk about what the person’s Yiddish speech, reading and writing abilities are and what books they use and have gotten into, she said.
“You have an opportunity in both the grammar classes and the literature classes to do some writing and also speaking,” the Cleveland Heights resident said. “And then the shmues class is really focused on speaking.”
Although Loue was in the same level as the previous year, the teachers change every year.
“In the literature course, I had a different instructor last year than I did this year and the readings were completely different, the assignments were completely different,” Loue said. “In the grammar course, again, I had a different instructor last year than I did this year, and this year we covered material that we didn’t cover last year.”
Along with the instructors being different every year, so are the participants.
“The students in the group you’re placed in differ from year to year,” she said. “Some also take it multiple times and some don’t. So, you meet different people and the dynamic then is different.”
The electives also differ from year to year as well.
Loue got into YIVO by taking Yiddish courses through different organizations, but YIVO was the best structured sequentially in terms of building on what you already know, she said. Loue said she is working on a couple of books, so she needs to be able to read Russian and Yiddish to access most of the sources she wants.
Loue took two years of intensive Russian through Middlebury College’s Zoom program as well as learning Yiddish with YIVO through the course of the year, she said. She also has a Russian tutor, who is based in Kyiv.
“My reading and writing of both Russian and Yiddish is significantly better than my speaking of both,” Loue said.
Although Loue is unsure if she will take the intensive course next summer, she is signed up for a Yiddish grammar course with YIVO in the fall that meets once a week and a Yiddish culture course.