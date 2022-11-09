The Cleveland Heritage Medal will honor its three 2022 recipients with a dinner and program Nov. 17 at the Cleveland City Hall Rotunda in downtown Cleveland.
This year’s honorees are Milton Maltz, founder of Malrite Communications Group and co-founder of the Maltz Museum, Cuyahoga Community College Emeritus President Alex Johnson and retired social worker and Cleveland-area activist Joan Southgate.
The medal is bestowed upon individuals whose significant contributions through leadership, collaboration and service have left an “indelible mark” on all spheres of the Cleveland community, according to its website. Recipients are chosen by a nomination and selection committee made up of community and corporate leaders, and also taken from community nominations.
When selecting honorees, Kate Brown, president of the MetroHealth Foundation, told the Cleveland Jewish News that the committees are tasked with considering if the story of Cleveland could be told without including the nominee’s contributions. If they can’t tell the story of Cleveland without that person, they’re a good candidate for the award. The award was created in 2016, and MetroHealth is responsible for the execution of the event and the nominating process as one of the lead partners of the citywide initiative.
“First we ask that question, could the story of Cleveland be told without Alex, Milt or Joan, and the committee said no,” Brown said. “Then, there is a set of values in which they look at each nominee – service to others, teamwork, courage and respect, and inclusion and diversity. Each of these individuals has stepped beyond themselves and their job and have done much more for the community.”
Johnson was appointed to his presidency in 2013 and retired from the role in June. Before leading Tri-C, he served as the president of the Community College of Allegheny County in Pittsburgh from 2008 to 2013, chancellor of the Delgado Community College in New Orleans from 2003 to 2008 and president of Tri-C’s metropolitan campus from 1993 to 2003. He also serves on several local boards, led a citywide commemoration of Carl and Louis Stokes, co-chaired the selection committee for the Cleveland Community Police Commission and supported the creation of Tri-C’s Stand for Racial Justice Alliance.
Maltz co-founded the Maltz Museum with his wife, Tamar, in 2005 to build bridges of tolerance and understanding by sharing Jewish heritage through the lens of the American experience, serving as an educational resource for Northeast Ohio’s communities. He also created Malrite Communications Group, Inc. in 1956, which became one of the most successful radio and television companies in history. He served as its chairman and CEO until selling the radio portion of the company to The Walt Disney Company and its TV holdings to Raycom Media in 1998.
Since then, Maltz has created the National Association of Broadcasters’ Task Force for Free TV, served on its political action committee, and was a director of the Radio Advertising Bureau and vice chairman of the Independent Television Association. Maltz also helped create the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., and the Maltz Jupiter Theatre in Florida. He serves on the board of the Central Intelligence Agency Officers Memorial Foundation.
After a 30-year career as a social worker, Southgate found herself on what would become a 519-mile walk retracting a path of the Underground Railroad at age 73 in April 2002. The path went north to Cleveland, east into Pennsylvania, then New York and across the border into Canada to Harriet Tubman’s church in St. Catharines, Ontario. Along the way, she visited Underground Railroad sites and gave presentations at schools.
Following the walk, she established Restore Cleveland Hope, a grassroots nonprofit dedicated to telling the story of Cleveland’s role in the Underground Railroad and preserving one of its stops, the Cozad-Bates House in University Circle. Originally scheduled to be demolished for a parking garage, it remains the only pre-Civil War home still standing in the neighborhood and was one of the last stops before slaves would reach Canada. It is now how to the Underground Rail Road Education and Resource Center.
Recognizing each honoree’s contributions, Brown said she’s most excited to pay tribute to their legacy in the community.
“There is such a sense of honor and joy in the room,” she said. “You walk away thinking about the extraordinary community we live in, and how much as individuals and collectively we’ve accomplished. There is a definite sense of optimism about the present and the future.”