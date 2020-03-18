Cleveland Hillel, which services Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, John Carroll University, Oberlin College and Baldwin Wallace University, announced the closure of its physical gathering spaces at CWRU and Oberlin, effective March 17.
The closure is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the directive to limit all public gatherings to 10 people or less.
The announcement came in a email penned by Jared Issacson, executive director of Cleveland Hillel Foundation.
“For the remainder of the semester, our Hillel will offer student-driven digital programming, as we did starting (March 13) with virtual Shabbat experiences,” Issacson said in the email. “We are moving to this new method of building and maintaining our Jewish students’ community through online program opportunities, and we look forward to continuing to create positive Jewish experiences, build meaningful Jewish memories and enhancing Jewish pride in these new and innovative ways. ... Hillel is a community, not merely a physical space or building.”
More immediate updates regarding Cleveland Hillel can be found at Cleveland Hillel on Facebook or @clevelandhillel on Instagram.