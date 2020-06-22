Cleveland Hillel and Hillel at Kent State introduced the new L.E.V. Campus Fellowship for Jewish college students from the Greater Cleveland area or affiliated with Cleveland Hillel and Hillel at Kent State’s campuses.
The fellowship’s name is an acronym for learning, education and volunteering, but it also means something else.
“We are very proud to fulfill this critical need amongst college students and satisfy some of the needs in the region, both caused by Covid-19 and previously existing,” said Adam Hirsh, executive director of Hillel at Kent State University, in a news release. “Hillel’s important role on campus is to provide relevant experiences that will push our students to lift-up and lead their community while at the same time deepening a student’s personal Jewish identity. This fellowship is a uniquely Jewish opportunity that will create a summer of meaning for dozens of young adults. The response from students and the community has been amazing.”
Students will fulfill requirements in leadership development through online seminars, cohort-based Jewish learning with Hillel educators, and acts of volunteerism, according to the release. Volunteer experiences will take place both in-person, with proper safety precautions, and virtually.
The fellowship is a four-week summer program running from June 29 through July 24. It was designed to “support personal Jewish leadership growth and resume development” in a time when jobs and internships may be on hold.
Participants will be compensated with a financial stipend.
“All of us at Cleveland Hillel and Hillel at Kent State University have continued to actively listen to our students, making sure we connect with them frequently, especially since campuses shut down in-person starting in mid-March,” said Jared Isaacson, executive director of Cleveland Hillel, in the release. “As part of our conversations and efforts to continue providing them support and Jewish content, connections, and programs around leadership and education, we heard so many share with us the growing uncertainty of their summer plans for jobs and internships as they came closer to the end of the semester. With immediate support from the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, we brainstormed ideas and quickly realized that a paid fellowship opportunity could meet some of the needs these students were expressing to us.”
There is the potential for a second session of the fellowship based on demand. Applications will close 11:59 p.m. June 25.
For more information, contact L.E.V. coordinator Sarah Foster at sfoster@kenthillel.org or visit bit.ly/LEVfellowship.