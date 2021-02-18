Cleveland Hillel is recruiting for its 13th summer internship program – and it is seeking both companies and candidates.
The program is open to Jewish college students under the age of 22 who are entering their junior or senior years in fall 2021.
Deadline for student applications for this summer is Feb. 28.
Students are vetted by Hillel staff first, then interviewed and hired by employers in both for profit and nonprofit sectors for full-time work 10 weeks in the summer. The Cleveland Jewish News has been associated with the program since its inception.
The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the number of students and employers participating in 2020. Just 17 students placed at 12 employers in Northeast Ohio. By contrast, in the summer of 2019, 34 students won placements at 29 employers, including five new ones. As of Feb. 17, 34 applications had been received and 10 employers were expected to make placements.
Ohio’s shutdown took effect last March just as employers were interviewing potential interns.
“So things … dramatically changed,” said Michelle Winograd, Cleveland Hillel Summer Internship Program director. “We were very flexible and accommodating, and we made it work for the students as well as the employers.”
Trying to create connections among interns also presented a challenge.
“We created kind of a virtual community,” Winograd told the CJN. “We did all of our programming over Zoom. Also a very positive thing that came out of this due to the smaller cohort, we had an opportunity to have more personalized conversations with the presenters.”
The pandemic also presented at least one opportunity.
For the first time, Hillel staged two professional lunch and learns focusing on networking, building a
LinkedIn page and resume, and a third lunch and learn with a Jewish educator as presenter.
“Those lunch and learns received feedback and we will continue those in the future,” Winograd said.
Also, in 2020, some interns worked in person at the office, others worked in a hybrid arrangement. Some also worked totally remotely, Winograd said.
“That was basically determined by the employer and the intern,” said Winograd, adding those different arrangements can also be used this summer. “We are always open to getting new employers. … We are hopeful that we will have more placements this year.”
However, flexibility is something that will continue, particularly around employers’ deadlines, said Jared Isaacson, executive director of Cleveland Hillel.
“We also for any companies or organizations that are taking on the possibility of an in-person – whether it’s the hybrid or specifically in person – we also will make sure to work with them and with the interns to make sure that everyone is comfortable with the setup and scenario, because not surprisingly the health and wellbeing of our interns is of paramount importance to us,” Isaacson said.
In addition, Hillel has access to grant funding for nonprofit organizations to help pay the stipend for interns, Winograd said.
In addition to attending excursions in Greater Cleveland, interns participate in professional development seminars and interact with civic and community leaders.
Hillel does not provide housing or transportation to its interns.
“Typically, 96 to 98% of the interns in any given summer are Clevelanders who may go to school out of town,” Isaacson said.
Students are evaluated midway through and at the end of the 10-week internship. They are paid by the employer.
In its first 12 years, the program placed 513 students. To date, 38% of intern graduates have returned to Cleveland to live and work, according to Winograd.
Winograd said the internship dovetails with Hillel’s work in providing undergraduate students with a Jewish experience and helps fulfill the pipeline for local companies.
“It’s a great way for them to seek out talent,” Winograd said.
Isaacson said the program also helps to slow the brain drain and to give students the sense that “Cleveland is a fantastic community to come back to after you graduate.”
For more information and to submit an application, visit clevelandhillel.org/sip-application.