The Cleveland Institute of Art detailed plans for reopening its educational building and residence halls in the fall 2020 semester.
The plan to reopen includes safeguards aimed to protect the school’s community against COVID-19, including requiring faculty, staff, students and visitors to wear masks in common areas, maintaining 6-foot social distancing, and taking their temperatures before entering school buildings, according to a May 28 news release.
Facility changes will include increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces, installation of physical barriers, room capacity reductions, ventilation enhancements and signage that reinforces the school’s safety protocols.
“I’m proud of the work we did in spring to keep art and design education on track during the COVID-19 health emergency,” said CIA President and CEO Grafton Nunes, in a news release. “Now it’s crucial that we move forward in a way that supports safety while allowing students access to the full CIA experience.”
Additionally, some online coursework will likely be combined with the studio experience.
Such plans are aimed to be flexible, including possibly adjusting the academic calendar if there are local virus flair-ups. Such adjustments include a plan to complete fall semester in-person coursework before Thanksgiving break.
About 300 students live in CIA’s Cleveland Uptown and Euclid 117 residence halls. And unlike traditional college dormitories, which often require dozens of students to share a common bathroom, CIA’s residence halls are configured like apartments. Bedrooms are separated from main living areas, and no more than two students share a bathroom. Suites are shared by two or four students, the release said.
Students will be required to wear masks when they are not in their suites, and furniture will be minimized in social lounges to discourage group gatherings. There will also be restrictions on outside guests, the release said.
CIA is also partnering with University Hospitals and with health officials at Case Western Reserve University, both in Cleveland, which will provide housing for students of CWRU, CIA and the Cleveland Institute of Music diagnosed with COVID-19.
Further details about CIA’s return-to-campus plan are expected in June.