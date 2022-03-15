When Alison Alsup returned from her four-month study abroad trip in Israel, she thought about all of the ways her experience as a non-Jewish art student in the Holy Land impacted her view on life as an artist.
Alsup, a 21-year-old junior at the Cleveland Institute of Art, is the first CIA student to choose Jerusalem as her destination. She studied at the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design from Oct. 1, 2021, to Feb. 1.
“I realized there were so many cultural differences I didn’t know about,” Alsup, who is double majoring in painting and drawing, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It was tough at first, the language barrier was the hardest thing at first. I don’t know any Hebrew or Arabic, but there were also cultural experiences I didn’t expect.”
Growing up in Delaware, a suburb of Columbus, and graduating from Hayes High School in 2019, Alsup said she didn’t get many chances to travel. She added her trip to Jerusalem was the first time she’d been out of the country.
“I realized college gives you many opportunities to travel, so when I got there, I immediately started traveling as much as I could,” she said. “CIA was supportive of my interest in going out and exploring overseas. It was all really exciting for me.”
Matthew Smith, assistant dean of student affairs at CIA, said he’s been at the school since 2003, but just recently started heading up the study abroad program.
“Alison was my first student going abroad,” he said. “And what an amazing student to go. We sat down and talked about what her goals were and the opportunities out there and we arrived on Bezalel. She jumped at the chance to go to Israel and was interested in that area. I had no doubt she’d be perfectly fine and capable.”
While getting students ready for their study abroad trips, Smith said they first figure out how their plans fit in their curriculum, their budget and their plans.
“There is a lot of back and forth with faculty to make sure the classes they plan on taking will match what they’d take there,” he said. “We also want to ensure communication with faculty. So, during the time she was away, I put in specific times where I wanted her to reach out to faculty to show them what she was working on.”
In choosing Israel for her trip, Alsup said she always had an interest in visiting the Middle East.
“We’ve always learned about Western Europe and that culture throughout my entire student career, and Jerusalem always stuck out to me the most,” she said. “I was always pretty fascinated with the area and the Middle East since it is really where humanity began. I have always been really fascinated with the history of Israel.”
During her time in Israel, Alsup documented her experiences through her art – resulting in 47 graphite portraits of people she saw around Jerusalem. She said she hopes to have at least 50 completed by the end of the semester. But currently, she’s preparing for the April 1 opening of a two-person exhibition, “Alaska: Working in Bristol Bay,” which will be on display through the month at 78th Street Studios in Cleveland.
“There was a lot that I was misinformed about when it came to Jerusalem and Israel,” she said. “So, when I returned, I started working on a body of work as a way to document the city. I know I’m not the only person who has misconceptions about Israel. So, I’d love to continue documenting my experiences as I explore new places.”
Alsup said she believes her study abroad experience will help her be a better artist.
“I think it is important, not just for artists, to understand different ways of thinking as I did,” she said. “What CIA teaches here is considering the viewer whenever you create work. It’s difficult to consider viewers if you only know one culture. Learning about different people and who might potentially see your work might enrich what you create.”