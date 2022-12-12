Renewing its relationship with the Cleveland Institute of Music, the Kulas Foundation gave an unprecedented $2 million grant, a multi-year commitment to the Institute.
The gift is a reinvestment in the Institute’s Kulas Hall and demonstrates the foundation’s endorsement of CIM as a pillar of musical life and education in the region, according to a Dec. 5 news release.
“We cannot fully express our gratitude to the Kulas Foundation for this new commitment and tremendous legacy of support for CIM over generations,” Bonnie Cook, secretary of CIM’s board of trustees and chair of the Kulas Hall Renovation Task Force, said in the release. “What we can do is celebrate the honored place Kulas Hall holds at CIM. Kulas Hall has been and will remain the heart of this school, a venue in demand by our students and the broader community alike.”
The Kulas Foundation, founded in 1937 by Cleveland industrialist Elroy Kulas and his music-loving wife Fynette Hill Kulas, has contributed to every major campaign at CIM and supported every facet of the school, the release said. In addition to the hall, the Kulas name graces a distinguished faculty chair, the visiting artist series and a trust fund established in 1957.
The newest commitment – which includes a one-time $1 million leadership gift and a pledge of $150,000 in annual operating support for seven years – pushes CIM’s ongoing Second Century Campaign to $23 million and bolsters the renovation of Kulas Hall, part of the Institute’s current strategic plan and set to begin in the 2023-24 school year. It is the largest show of support to CIM from the Kulas Foundation, the release stated.
In addition to supporting CIM, the Kulas Foundation has supported The Cleveland Orchestra, The Music Settlement and several colleges and universities, as well as music therapy research for decades.
“Wherever music is made or taught at a world-class level, that’s where the Kulas Foundation wants to be,” Nancy McCann, president of the Kulas Foundation, said in the release. “I’m proud to see our foundation extending its long legacy of support for CIM and contributing to a fixture in Cleveland’s cultural community in such a meaningful way.”