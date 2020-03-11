The Cleveland International Film Festival set to take place from March 25 to April 5 has been canceled due to concerns regarding COVID-19.
CIFF announced the cancelation March 11. Mayor Frank G. Jackson also announced it at a press conference.
“While we are saddened that our film loving audience will not have the opportunity to experience CIFF44’s amazing films and talented filmmakers, we understand the city’s obligation to protect the health and safety of all residents,” CIFF Executive Director Marcie Goodman said in a statement on the organization’s website. “We regret not having the opportunity to celebrate our three decades at Tower City Center. But we look forward to presenting CIFF45, April 7 to 18, 2021, at our new and permanent home in Playhouse Square.”
There are three cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Cuyahoga County.
The Cleveland Jewish News and Canvas were media sponsors of the film festival.