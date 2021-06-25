With the smell of fresh paint lingering in the air and new furniture in place, Greater Cleveland’s newest Jewish funeral home, Cleveland Jewish Funerals, stands ready to provide its services to the community.
The funeral home opened at 26801 Miles Road in Warrensville Heights in late May, and since obtaining its licensing a few weeks prior, Cleveland Jewish Funerals has been actively working to finalize their new space.
Cleveland Jewish Funerals invited the Cleveland Jewish News into its new location for a firsthand look at its facility and offerings.
From Texas to Ohio
The funeral home is privately owned by Texas-based Jewish Funerals, which according to the company has remained completely Jewish owned and operated since its start in 2001.
The company has two Jewish funeral homes in Dallas and Houston. Its Cleveland location is its first outside the Lone Star state.
“We feel that it’s time for another option to take care of the community because there’s plenty of room for another Jewish funeral home,” said Zane Belyea, Jewish Funerals co-owner and community relations head.
Belyea attributed the company selecting Cleveland for its newest funeral home to the connections Jewish Funerals’ owners and investors have to the area. Specifically, the company’s decision to open in an area in Warrensville Heights that borders Orange, Pepper Pike and Solon was made to give Jews of all denominations and backgrounds proximity to Jewish Funerals’ services.
“We didn’t come here because we felt that the community was being poorly served,” said Andy Starr, Jewish Funerals co-owner and executive director. “... We wanted to bring the family-owned tradition back to Cleveland, so that the Jewish community here still has that option, where the main driver is the local needs.”
Local staff
Cleveland Jewish Funerals is being overseen by Northeast Ohio locals David Pearl and Deanna Clingerman.
As the location’s community liaison, Pearl, who is a Beachwood resident, is in charge of building the funeral home’s relationships and spreading knowledge of Cleveland Jewish Funerals’ services within the Greater Cleveland area. He’ll visit local long-term care facilities in the coming weeks and onward to further establish Cleveland Jewish Funerals’ abilities, he said.
“I want to help grow our business, our outreach,” said Pearl, a member of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood. “I want to go to all the nursing and hospice homes to help with any families there that might need our services or support. (The goal is) really to be a community staple.”
Clingerman is the location manager and funeral director. She described her position as making sure everything at the funeral home stays in order, and she also works directly with families to plan funerals and burials. Having earned her Master of Science degree in social administration from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, her background is in social work, which she believes works perfectly in the funeral industry, she said.
“I’m kind of like the lady in the kitchen working behind the scenes, making sure everything goes smoothly, making sure that the people aren’t too nervous or have some sort of emotional reaction, making sure that they know that someone cares about them, and it’s going to be OK,” said Clingerman, who grew up in the Youngstown area and resides in Tallmadge.
Both Pearl and Clingerman are Jewish, as Belyea said Jewish Funerals aims to hire Jewish staff members, use Jewish vendors and give back to the local Jewish community whenever possible.
Together, four full-time staff members and a care team carry out the funeral home’s services.
Personalized services
Cleveland Jewish Funerals’ goal is for its services to meet the needs of every Jewish denomination and family, Starr said.
The 5,000-square-foot eastside facility boasts an on-site chapel, shemira room – a closed off room where a guardian watches over a body from the time of death until burial, per Jewish ritual – and tahara room – a room where a body is washed and purified by a chevra kadisha, also per Jewish ritual. Working with staff, families can purchase funeral arrangement packages that take care of details like preparation and care of a body per Jewish rituals, transfer of a body to and from the funeral home and an online obituary.
“Personalization has become such an important thing for people,” Starr said. “... We’ll move heaven and earth to make sure that whatever the family wants to honor their loved one is what we do.”
The care team is available 24/7 to bring bodies to the tahara room at any time of day, Belyea said. Funeral staff can meet with families at their homes to discuss funeral arrangements. In this time of COVID-19, a high-tech livestream system has been installed in the funeral home to show funeral services online. Also, the staff is working with another tech company to livestream graveside services at an even higher quality using an app.
Belyea explained the home will work with any rabbi and congregation to make sure the funerals meet religious standards.
“We really consider the rabbis, the chevra kadisha, as sort of our board of directors because it’s important to us,” Belyea said. “We’re operating on a day-to-day basis according to what their expectations would be and how they want to ensure that our families are taken care of.”
A modern facility
The funeral home is modern, yet features nods to tradition in details like color choice, lighting and decor, said David Thal, senior associate and architect, senior project designer and project manager with Weber Murphy Fox, Inc. of Cleveland.
Thal said he worked closely with the owners to design an interior of tranquility and thought.
“The designing of each space was done in a programming session to really understand the flow and the connection from the very first point of entry into a lobby, then into the chapel, into the shemira room, the front meeting rooms,” Thal said. “... Each space has that quality of this welcoming feeling, this sort of calmness, yet having that connection to tradition and reflection.”
From the textured carpet to the repeated use of deep indigo, white and metallics, Thal sought to incorporate aspects of Judaism and nature throughout the funeral home. Jewish symbolism subtly dots the space, from intricate mezuzot to gleaming Stars of David to framed tree of life prints.
The entire space plays on how people think of funeral homes, Starr said.
“We’re providing a new, more modern approach to the funeral home where it’s very well-appointed, bright and airy, and located in the areas where the Jewish community is now living,” Starr said. “It’s a setting that’s more familiar and comfortable for the families so that when they do have to come visit to make arrangements, it puts them much more at ease.”
Hopeful future
While Cleveland Jewish Funerals has yet to perform its first funeral, Clingerman and Pearl acknowledged they have plenty of work to do to establish it in the local funeral scene. Pearl said he was already pleasantly surprised when companies started reaching out to him for advertisement opportunities, as the funeral home couldn’t start advertising until it received its licensing.
“I didn’t do anything, these people reached out to us,” Pearl said. “Just them finding out about us and knowing about us shows that there’s such a need for another option here in Cleveland, that they came to us and are choosing to work with us for their loved one who is imminent.”
Belyea and Starr expressed confidence in the Cleveland location’s staff, and described a one-year plan of proving to the community that they’re here to serve them as best as possible.
“We have the flexibility to do whatever it takes to serve the family’s needs,” Starr said. “We want to serve one family at a time, one rabbi at a time, one congregation at a time, and earn their trust that way.”