Cleveland Jewish Funerals in Warrensville Heights was sold Nov. 4 to Ben Rancman of University Heights.
The funeral home was opened in June 2021 by Jewish Funerals Inc., a Texas-based Jewish-owned funeral company that has locations in Dallas and Houston. Its Warrensville Heights location was operated with local support from employees like community liaison David Pearl and funeral director Deanna Clingerman.
The location at 26801 Miles Road is now an independent, stand-alone business.
According to Zane Belyea, Jewish Funerals Inc. co-owner and community relations head, Jewish Funerals Inc. sold Rancman the rights and ownership of the specific location, so it is no longer under the company’s umbrella. But, Jewish Funerals plans to continue to consult with Rancman to “make sure things are successful,” Belyea told the Cleveland Jewish News. Pearl and Clingerman will remain in their current roles.
“We felt it was a better model,” Belyea said. “The funeral business should be a family-owned venture, not a publicly traded corporation. I think, at the end of the day, it’s important that it’s a locally-owned Jewish funeral home. It speaks more to the community. Ben is a great guy, and I think it’s going to be the best move for this community.”
Rancman told the CJN that he had been consulting with Cleveland Jewish Funerals for “a couple of years” through his digital marketing and content creation business, The Cleveland Syndicate. Through that collaboration, he increasingly got involved in sales training and had ideas on what he believed the business could do differently, all while learning the ins and outs of funeral care.
“It was almost like an intensive internship,” said Rancman, who splits his time between Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood and Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst.
His wife, Sara, is a Hebrew teacher at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike and their teenage sons attend Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood.
“They became my primary client,” he said. “Through that relationship, they concluded that this type of business would better function with someone local on the ground.”
When it came time to purchase the business, Belyea said Rancman had spent ample time learning about funeral care and Jewish burials, and the pre-need process, which is planning funeral arrangements before death occurs.
“I was able to mentor him, teaching him the business,” Belyea said. “Our ultimate goal was to get the business as local and personal as possible. Part of our mission to build funeral homes was to go against the corporate giant. As we got Cleveland rolling and built that solid foundation, we started looking at options to get local ownership and Ben showed a lot of interest.”
While learning the ins and out of owning a funeral home, Rancman said he was struck with a “strong moral and religious duty” to provide an alternative, affordable option to Jewish funeral care to the Cleveland community.
“For me, it all came down to the idea of providing dignified burial at a price people can afford and to help them plan ahead,” he said, adding it’s been almost two years since his father died without any funeral arrangements. “It fell to me and my family to cover that. It was a difficult time both emotionally and administratively. You want to be mourning your father, but you’re faced with this large expense. My family was thankfully able to swing it, but it became very personal because not every family can do that.”
At that moment, Rancman said it struck him that he wanted to help people plan for the eventuality of death and to ensure a dignified and affordable exit for Jews throughout the community, regardless of denomination. In his research, he said he noticed more and more Jews – almost 40% – choose cremation because it’s cheaper than a traditional burial. By having more than one Jewish funeral home in the community, Rancman said he hopes potential clients feel empowered in their ability to choose, shop around, and compare prices and services.
“I wanted to find a way to work with families, making sure we don’t turn anyone away and to find solutions so we can give people proper burials,” he said. “In part, the Cleveland Jewish community is an anomaly. It is large by national and global standards, but it is essentially only being served by one Jewish funeral home. (This purchase) is what I felt was a long necessary step to providing an alternative, independent approach to people facing the most difficult day of their lives.”
Part of working with families is educating them on funeral services before a death, Rancman said. To do that, he plans to set up a series of lunch and learns for community members to get a breakdown of the pre-planning process.
“It’s a difficult process because people don’t like thinking about their mortality,” he said. “But, death happens to everyone. I want to find a way to bridge those conversations, as well as on general Jewish concepts.”
Focusing on education, Rancman said he hopes to reverse current burial trends among the national Jewish community, stating that traditional Jewish burials tend to be “one of the greenest, natural and dignified ways to bury a loved one.”
“This can be done affordably and respectfully,” he said. “I just have a firm commitment to working with all segments of the Jewish community – families and institutions.”